It is not Permissible by Shar’a to Disrupt the Friday and Congregational Prayers

وَمَنْ أَظْلَمُ مِمَّن مَّنَعَ مَسَاجِدَ اللَّهِ أَن يُذْكَرَ فِيهَا اسْمُهُ

“And who are more unjust than those who prevent the name of Allah from being mentioned in His mosques and strive toward their destruction.” [Al-Baqara: 114]

The Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in Jordan, Dr. Muhammad Al-Khalayleh, announced the day before yesterday the continuation of the closure of mosques in the Kingdom and the non-establishment of Tarawih prayers in mosques and the commitment to hold them in homes, and said that we receive the blessed month of Ramadan, but we will pray in our homes with the continued closure of mosques during Ramadan; no for Tarawih no for Friday prayers, in order to achieve the purposes of Islamic law and to protect people’s lives.

With regard to this statement, we indicate the following:

1- The exploitation of the regime in Jordan of the Coronavirus epidemic, and considering it an opportunity to continue to close mosques confirm its approach and express its open and concealed hostility to Islam and Muslims, the exclusion of Islam and its legal provisions from the battlefield of life, and the intent to close mosques and prevent the obligatory of prayer that are held only in mosques, such as Friday prayer, and in doing so, it applies to it the hadith of the Prophet ﷺ: «لَيُنْقَضَنَّ عُرَى الْإِسْلَامِ عُرْوَةً عُرْوَةً، فَكُلَّمَا انْتَقَضَتْ عُرْوَةٌ تَشَبَّثَ النَّاسُ بِالَّتِي تَلِيهَا، وَأَوَّلُهُنَّ نَقْضًا الْحُكْمُ، وَآخِرُهُنَّ الصَّلَاةُ» “Verily, the knots of Islam will be undone one by one. Whenever one knot is lost, then the people grabbed onto the one which came after it. The first of these knots will be the ruling (al-hukm) and the last will be the salah” for it has left the ruling by Allah’s law and here it forbids prayer in mosques.

2- It has been perceived that the government is seeking, through the National Center for Security and Crisis Management, to restore normal life to various sectors of society, including large markets, and to areas clean of the epidemic such as Aqaba, with its keenness to take the necessary health measures and precautions and what achieves its interests before it achieves the interests of people. So, if it were keen to open mosques it would have taken the same necessary measures and precautions, instead of exploiting the argument of the Minister of Endowments and bargaining for people’s lives and exploiting their needs to close mosques. The country that regulates the entry of tens of people to markets, banks and factories which are the most polluted places, it can do the same with the houses of Allah to allow the pure people to enter the best and the cleanest parts of the earth.

3- Stopping Friday and congregational prayers in the event of spread of infectious epidemics is not carried out in general, but rather the sick are isolated and are not allowed to enter the mosques for the congregational or Friday prayers, and all measures are taken from hygiene and sterilization and wearing masks if required, and so on, and the healthy people continue to pray Friday and congregational prayer without stopping them.

4- The evidences on the congregational and Friday prayers do not include permanent disruption, but rather they do not require a large number for their performance, because congregational prayer is an obligation of sufficiency that must be shown to people, due to the saying of the Prophet ﷺ: «مَا مِنْ ثَلَاثَةٍ فِي قَرْيَةٍ وَلَا بَدْوٍ لَا تُقَامُ فِيهِمْ الصَّلَاةُ إِلَّا قَدْ اسْتَحْوَذَ عَلَيْهِمْ الشَّيْطَانُ، عَلَيْكَ بِالْجَمَاعَةِ فَإِنَّمَا يَأْخُذُ الذِّئْبُ مِنَ الْغَنَمِ الْقَاصِيَةَ» “If there are three men in a village or in the desert among whom prayer is not offered (in congregation), the devil has got the mastery over them. So observe (prayer) in congregation), for the wolf eats only the straggling animal.” [Narrated by Abu Dawud]

5- As for Friday prayer, it is Fard Ain (individual obligation) prayer, and it is not waived except with an excuse, due to the speech of Allah (swt): إِذَا نُودِي لِلصَّلاَةِ مِنْ يَوْمِ الْجُمُعَةِ فَاسْعَوْا إِلَى ذِكْرِ اللَّهِ وَذَرُوا الْبَيْعَ “O you who have believed, when [the adhan] is called for the prayer on the day of Jumu’ah [Friday], then proceed to the remembrance of Allah and leave trade.” [Al-Jumu’a: 9] and the saying of the Prophet ﷺ: «الْجُمُعَةُ حَقٌّ وَاجِبٌ عَلَى كُلِّ مُسْلِمٍ فِي جَمَاعَةٍ إِلَّا أَرْبَعَةٌ: عَبْدٌ مَمْلُوكٌ، أَوِ امْرَأَةٌ، أَوْ صَبِيٌّ، أَوْ مَرِيضٌ» “The Friday prayer in congregation is a necessary duty for every Muslim, with four exceptions; a slave, a woman, a boy, and a sick person.”

6- The rush of the Minister of Endowments on the decision to continue closing mosques early, i.e. ten days before the start of the blessed month of Ramadan, indicates the intention to exclude worshipers from the mosques under any pretext without holding off the decision, even a week by week, to follow up on the consequences of the decline of the epidemic and having many areas free from the disease, which is apparent, rather than the long-term holistic decision. As for saying that it is likely with least amount of doubt that everyone is vulnerable to infection and it cannot be prevented, it is a weak possibility, especially since the lowest number for the congregational prayer is two and for the Friday prayer is three, and this is most likely achievable. Taking precaution does not mean leaving the obligation, but rather it is carried out together with taking precautions and measures to prevent the infection.

7- In order to maintain the focus on prohibiting congregational and Friday prayers, the regime deliberately imposes total lockdown on Friday in particular, and here it is doing so for the third consecutive Friday and it added to it Saturday so as not to raise suspicion of its deliberate intent to prevent Friday prayer and to prevent Muslims from gathering in open spaces and open air to perform the Friday prayers, which indicates its determination to fight the rituals of Islam, especially the Friday prayer which serve as a symbol of Muslims unity and a conference for deliberating their new issues, praying and supplicating to Allah to lift the scourge and the epidemic from the Islamic Ummah.

8- It is obligatory to deny the rulers in Muslim countries who follow the steps of the colonial Kuffar (disbelievers), handspan by handspan and arm’s length by arm’s length. And if those countries were troubled in finding treatment of a specific disease, they follow them, and if they proposed a solution, even if it was not suitable, the rulers in Muslim countries would applaud them, and consider that in it is health and cure! The Messenger of Allah ﷺ said: «سَتَكُونُ أُمَرَاءُ فَتَعْرِفُونَ وَتُنْكِرُونَ، فَمَنْ عَرَفَ بَرِئَ، وَمَنْ أَنْكَرَ سَلِمَ، وَلَكِنْ مَنْ رَضِيَ وَتَابَعَ قَالُوا: أَفَلَا نُقَاتِلُهُمْ قَالَ: لَا مَا صَلَّوْا» “There will be Amirs (rulers) and you will like their good deeds and dislike their bad deeds. One who sees through their deeds (and tries to prevent their repetition), is absolved from blame, and one who hates their bad deeds (in their hearts, being unable to prevent their recurrence), is (also) safe. But one who approves of their bad deeds and imitates them is spiritually ruined.” They asked, “Shouldn’t we fight against them?” He replied: “No, as long as they still pray.”

O Muslims… O our People in Jordan:

The Khilafah (Caliphate) State, coming soon, Allah willing, will not follow the disbelievers’ ways in dealing with such matters, but rather will be guided by the guidance of the Prophet ﷺ, so, the Friday or congregational prayer is not stopped. Rather, he who is legally (by Shariah) excused does not attend and the rest attend. The sick are isolated, and the healthy people carry out their work; they go to the mosques to pray and supplicate to Allah to protect them from the evil of this disease. This is the truth فَمَاذَا بَعْدَ الْحَقِّ إِلَّا الضَّلَالُ “And what can be beyond truth except error?” [Yunus: 32]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Friday, 24th Sha’ban 1441 AH

17/04/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 09