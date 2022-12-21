It is not Enough to have an Army Chief who is Hafiz (Memorizer) of Quran The Army Chief must be a Munafiz (Implementer) of Quran

The commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael Erik Kurilla, called upon Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, on 15th December 2022. The CENTCOM chief was apprised on “counter-terrorism” along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Comment:

The newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, inherited the highly unpopular surrender of Occupied Kashmir to India, as a consequence of the Bajwa doctrine. Instead of mobilizing Pakistan’s armed forces to liberate Occupied Kashmir through Jihad, General Bajwa secured a ceasefire at the Line of control (LoC), saying, “We feel it is time to bury the past and move forward.”

As for Pakistan’s western border, Bajwa co-operated in the US war against “terrorism,” strengthening the border with Afghanistan, instead of working to unify Afghanistan and Pakistan as one state, as Islam demands.

After assuming charge, the new chief said, “Let me make it clear, Pakistan’s armed forces are ever ready to take fight back to enemy, if ever, war is imposed on us.” However, General Asim did not speak of imposing war to liberate Occupied Kashmir, as Islam demands. Instead, he said, “The world must ensure justice and deliver what is promised to the Kashmiri people as per [United Nations] resolutions.”

As for Pakistan’s western border with Afghanistan, the new army chief committed to fight “terrorism.” So he is walking in the footsteps of Musharraf, and those who came after him in securing American interests at the cost of our army. As for the visit of the US military commander, it is a confirmation that the army chief is committed to alliance with the US.

As part of building his image, it has been promoted that General Asim is a Hafiz (Memorizer) of the Noble Quran, because the Muslims of Pakistan love Islam. However, it is not enough to be Hafiz in the post of chief of the world’s strongest Muslim army. The military commander must also be a Munafiz (Implementer) of the Noble Quran. Allah (swt) said,

[إِنَّمَا يَنْهَاكُمْ اللَّهُ عَنْ الَّذِينَ قَاتَلُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ وَأَخْرَجُوكُمْ مِنْ دِيَارِكُمْ وَظَاهَرُوا عَلَى إِخْرَاجِكُمْ أَنْ تَوَلَّوْهُمْ وَمَنْ يَتَوَلَّهُمْ فَأُوْلَئِكَ هُمْ الظَّالِمُونَ]

“Allah forbids your alliance with those who fight you because of your Deen, and drive you from your homelands, or aid others to do so: and as for those who turn to them in alliance, they are truly oppressors.” [Surah Al-Mumtahina 60:9].

What is required for implementation is ending alliance and co-operation with the US.

Allah (swt) revealed,

[وَمَنْ لَمْ يَحْكُمْ بِمَا أَنزَلَ اللَّهُ فَأُوْلَئِكَ هُمْ الظَّالِمُونَ]

“Those who do not rule by all that Allah has revealed, they are the oppressors.” [Surah Al-Maidah 5:45].

What is required for implementation, is ending the system of kufr in Pakistan, and the resumption of ruling by all that Allah (swt) has revealed.

Allah (swt) commanded,

[وَاقْتُلُوهُمْ حَيْثُ ثَقِفْتُمُوهُمْ وَأَخْرِجُوهُمْ مِنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ]

“And slay them wherever you catch them, and turn them out from where they have turned you out” [Surah Al-Baqarah 2:191].

What is required for implementation is mobilizing the armed forces for the liberation of Occupied Kashmir.

Anything less than this is more of the same.

Engineer Shahzad Shaikh

Deputy to the Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan