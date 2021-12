Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Turkey organized a conference in Istanbul entitled, “Islamic Solutions to Economic Problems.” Ust. Abdullah İmamoğlu gave a speech entitled “Islam is the Only Source of Revival ” and after the brother’s speech a video recording was shown entitled, “The Source of Economic Problems and their Islamic Solution.” Musa Bayoğlu entitled, “The Causes of Economic Crises and Its Islamic Solution”.

Sunday, 23 Rabi Al Akhir 1443 AH – 28 November 2021 CE