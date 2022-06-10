Islamic Gold and Silver Currency Ends Inflation!

In 1540 CE, the Islamic ruler, Sher Shah Suri, issued the silver Rupiya, weighing 178 Troy grains, which is 11.5 grams.

1540 11.5 grams silver = 1 Rupee

2010 11.5 grams silver = 500 Rupees

2020 11.5 grams silver = 1,000 Rupees

In ten years, because it is no longer backed by precious metal, the Rupee has halved in value, causing back breaking inflation.

To end inflation, the Khilafah will issue gold and silver currency, as Islam mandates.

