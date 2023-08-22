Islamic and Non-Islamic Parties are the Two Unlike Realities that Require Different Sharia Rulings!

The Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Afghanistan states the following points in relation to the recent remarks of the Minister of Justice:

1. The parties whose mandates are based on Republic, Nationalism, Democracy and other non-Islamic ideologies – those that pursue goals contrary to those of Islam by ensuring the interests of Eastern and Western powers or promoting democratic values; those that have facilitated the path for occupations and colonialists and have been a source of shame along the history of the Muslim Ummah, particularly Afghanistan, are not only against the Sharia and the will of people, but it is the duty of an Islamic State to ban their operation in the society.

2. The parties that operate based on the Islamic belief and objectives not only reinforce the promotion of Islamic values in the society but also strengthen the Islamic State. Therefore, prohibition of such parties causes the societies to be deprived from a massive good that is spreading to the people through such parties. Indeed, it was due to the struggles of the Islamic parties that led to Jihad against the Soviet occupation – as most leaders of the Islamic Emirate were members of these parties. Similarly, the Taliban’s Islamic Movement came into existence as a Jihadi party, in a very sensitive time, when the Afghan society was suffering from a deadly civil war and they acted in accordance with their religious obligation – the result of which is the current government.

3. The term Hizb (party) is a Quranic word which is used both in positive and negative senses (Hizb-u-llah) vs. (Hizb-u-shaitan) in the scripture, so deriving an exclusively negative meaning out of it is against the Holy Quran. Allah (swt) has called the entire companions of Prophet Mohammad (pbuh) as ‘Hizb-u-llah’ (Party of Allah). The term ‘Party’, not in its current sense (which is defined through the lens of Western democratic and Eastern communist systems), connotes the natural reality of humankind in its real literal sense. From an Islamic point of view, the existence of Islamic parties is not only in accordance with Sharia but is an obligation. There shall be a group (Ummah) among the Muslims who shall invite to the good (all of Islam), propagate virtue and prevent vice. Allah (swt) says in this regard:

[وَلْتَكُن مِّنكُمْ أُمَّةٌ يَدْعُونَ إِلَى الْخَيْرِ وَيَأْمُرُونَ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَيَنْهَوْنَ عَنِ الْمُنكَرِ وَأُولَٰئِكَ هُمُ الْمُفْلِحُونَ]

“Let there be a group among you who call ˹others˺ to goodness, encourage what is good, and forbid what is evil—it is they who will be successful.” [Aal e Imran:104].

Based on this, from the very beginning of Islam’s propagation, one would find the companions of Prophet Mohammad (saw) as a Political Party of the Prophet (saw). One could also notice that after the demise of Prophet Mohammad (saw), the Ansar and the Muhajireen presented their desired candidates to be appointed as the successor of the Prophet (saw), just like two political parties. At the time of the fitna (Sedition) of Sayyidona Osman’s Martyrdom, a group (party) led by Talha, Zubair and Ayesha (May Allah be pleased with them all) was formed to ensure justice aimed at enforcing Qisas (reprisal). Also, in order to protect the Caliphate from becoming a Tyranny, Imam Hussain (May Allah be pleased with him) and his followers continuously asked for accountability of Yazid and struggled up to the last drop of their blood. Such a situation has also been evident in the history of the Ummah’s great scholars (Ulama) and their followers, a great example of which is the struggle of Imam Ahmad Bin Hanbal against the fitna of his time (the belief that Quran was a creature).

Therefore, we optimistically look forward to the leaders of the Islamic Emirate in making a clear distinction between the Islamic and non-Islamic parties, and we also assume that the ban should only apply to parties that are operating based on non-Islamic ideologies and following non-Islamic objectives in the society, such as promoting nationalist and democratic values under the umbrella of civil society organizations and other foreign organizations (UNAMA) that work together in an organized manner for Western objectives in Afghanistan. Hence, the abovementioned points are a reminder that will only benefit the believers and is a sincere advice to be disseminated among the leaders of the society. In accordance with the abovementioned verse of the Quran, Prophet Mohammad (saw) has instructed as follows:

«وَالَّذِی نَفْسِـی بـِيدِهِ لَـتَـأْمُـرُنَّ بـِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَلَـتَـنْـهَوُنَّ عَنِ الْمُنْكَرِ أو لَيوشِكَنَّ اللَّهُ أَنْ يبْعَثَ عَلَيكُمْ عِقَاباً من عِنْدِهِم لَتَدْعُـنَّهُ فَلاَ يسْـتَجِيبُ لَكُمْ»

“I swear to the one in whose hand is my life, you either call ˹others˺ to goodness, and forbid what is evil, or Allah will send you the kind of punishment after which your supplication shall not be accepted.”

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan

Press Release

3 Safar 1445 – Saturday, 19th August 2023

No: Afg. 1445 / 03

(Translated)