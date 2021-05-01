Islamabad Security Conference Declaration is a Strategy to Surrender the Capabilities of the Ummah

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, inaugurated the conference ‘Islamabad Security: Together for 2021 Ideas’ with a speech, followed by a significant speech by the Chief of Army Staff, General Bajwa, on the next day, the second day of the two-day conference, on 18 March 2021, in which he called for burying the past. Since then, both the political and military leadership are marching strenuously to implement what was declared at the conference, particularly what was mentioned by the de-facto ruler of the regime, the commander of the military institution, General Bajwa, as the regime, under his leadership, began direct negotiation with India.

The British newspaper, Financial Times, mentioned, “Pakistan’s commander of the army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa began discussions with India as a preparation for the upcoming expected meeting between the prime ministers of the two neighboring states, according to the three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.”

This confirms the determination of the regime to bury the past, present and future, along with all the esteemed Islamic values and principles carried by the Muslims of this pure land. Amongst the features and implications of these new commitments announced at the conference are as follows:

Firstly: Despite Pakistan being a Muslim Land established in the name of Islam, its rulers do not recognize the Deen of Islam as is mandated by Islam. Recognition here is not just a formal article of the constitution that is amended and changed according to the need and interests based on local, regional and global political conditions. The true recognition is based on the belief of Islam as the only reference for all actions, policies and strategies of a regime. If this is not the case, then consider that Allah (swt) has strictly forbidden any source to be taken as reference other than Islam as Allah (swt) says,

[فَلَا وَرَبِّكَ لَا يُؤْمِنُونَ حَتَّى يُحَكِّمُوكَ فِيمَا شَجَرَ بَيْنَهُمْ ثُمَّ لَا يَجِدُوا فِي أَنْفُسِهِمْ حَرَجًا مِمَّا قَضَيْتَ وَيُسَلِّمُوا تَسْلِيمًا]



“But no, by your Lord, they will not [truly] believe until they make you, [O Muhammad], judge concerning that over which they dispute among themselves and then find within themselves no discomfort from what you have judged and submit in [full, willing] submission.” [TMQ 4:65].

However, the regime did not refer the matter of security to Allah (swt) and His Messenger, (saw) by handing the matter to those of authority, who understand the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Prophet Muhammed (saw). Instead, the regime is pleased to follow the footsteps of shaytan, by burying the past so as to offer peace to the Hindu State that occupies Kashmir, whilst usurping the lands of India in general, with hands stained by the pure blood of tens of thousands of Muslims.

Secondly: This new strategy did not reflect the norm and values of the Islamic world, including those in Pakistan. The Islamic Ummah does not accept to bury the past with her enemy who always oppresses her. The Ummah does not delegate to the lowly rulers the abandoning the Muslims in Kashmir and avenging the blood of Muslims that have been martyred. The Ummah does not delegate its authority to those who actually recognize the Hindu State, whilst it is an illegitimate that usurps the Islamic lands that were ruled by Islam for centuries. The condition of the Hindu State is like that of the Jewish entity which occupies the blessed land of Palestine. How can one recognize the Hindu State by giving rights to it, including Kashmir, the paradise of Allah (swt) upon the earth?!

Thirdly: The declaration of this strategy by the de-facto ruler of Pakistan, General Bajwa indicates the seriousness of the regime to implement it. Thus, the regime wants to send a strong message to India through the actual ruler and not through the cosmetic facade of the regime, Imran Khan. It is a message of reassurance to India that the guarantor of the peace initiative is the country’s actual source of power, the army, and not the government which has no weight but for that which is extended to it by the de facto army ruler, General Bajwa. General Bajwa as well as his front man, Imran Khan, have adopted the stance of crushing the resistance in Kashmir, as well as its supporters within Pakistan, brutally silencing the voices that defy this strategy. This is evident in the transformation of the role of the ISI, from protecting the security of the nation from external threats, to internally pursuing resistance to the regime’s disobedience, resistance against India in Kashmir and resistance against the Americans in Afghanistan.

This is the policy and style of the police state. Thus, the regime has offered and is still offering to buy the support of the officers and influential, by bribing them with privileges, properties and lands. It bribes them in order to secure their loyalty for the regime and ensure their silence about its betrayal and sins. At the same time, the regime harasses and threatens every soldier and officer who has the zeal, dignity and pride of Islam, as is becoming of the Muslim warrior. Therefore the method of the regime to implement this strategy is based on the policy of a big stick and a rotten carrot, which can only ensure submission by the cheap and cowardly.

Fourthly: The substance of the conference speech of the Fir’awn of Pakistan, Bajwa, was directed carefully, as were the questions and answers. Moreover, the directed performance of Bajwa in the conference collided with all the earnest advice and concerns of the strategic research institutes of Pakistan and its vigilant community. This means that the strategy is not for discussion and deliberation. Bajwa knew in advance that he cannot secure the support of the sincere military officers or many of the politicians and influential who truly care for the Ummah. He intended to impose this strategy upon the Muslims, including the selected attendees. No-one was allowed to pose a question against the speech and its premise, whilst the questions and answers were carefully controlled, leaving many in the audience angry and fuming.

This indicates that this strategy is either his brainchild alone or that of the Director-General of the ISI, Faiz Hameed, alone or in collusion with Faiz Hameed as he is the number two of the regime, charged with the pivotal role of implementing the strategy, imposing it upon the Muslims and brutally suppressing any principled opponent. It is also not outside of the realm of possibility that the major direction was given to Bajwa by US personnel within General Headquarters itself or their delivery-men.

In any case, whether this strategy is the brainchild of Bajwa or given to him by America, it only benefits the American interests in the region by strengthening India, an ally of Washington, so that the US can exploit India in it confrontation with China.

Unfortunately, though there was fuming rage at the conference, none of the attendees dared to oppose Bajwa’s flagrant announcement of betrayal in the manner of the hero, Mevlut Mert Altintas. He is the one who acted against the Russian Ambassador to Turkey in December 2016 over the slaughter of Muslims in Syria, declaring, “We are the ones who pledged loyalty to [the Prophet] Muhammad to fight jihad as long as we live” and “Don’t forget about Syria, don’t forget about Aleppo. All those who participate in this tyranny will be held accountable.”

Fifthly: Bajwa’s new strategy is a dangerous shift in the policy of the regime which is, in fact, more dangerous than the collaboration of the regime with America in its crusade against Islam, assisting its occupation of Afghanistan. It is the strategy that strengthens the Indian forces over the region through the surrender of Pakistan, as demanded by the Biden administration. It is the strategy that reduces the capabilities of the army, as a prelude to dismantling the nuclear weapons in the future, which is then followed by the normalization with the Jewish entity, before or after normalization with the Hindu State.

This dangerous strategy of Bajwa is tantamount to destruction of the Muslim country which the Ummah looks upon for its formidable military and economic capabilities. Therefore, every segment of the society, particularly the army, must deal with Bajwa’s strategy as a “security tsunami” that wants to obliterate this Ummah. His speech was not just merely the speech of a man who sold his Hereafter for the fleeting pleasures of this world, but the brazen declaration of setting a course to destruction. The Muslims must not be deceived by the false notion that this strategy is for providing security to the country and for the prosperity of the economy. Who can threaten the security of a state as strong as Pakistan, other than the government itself and the thugs of corrupted agencies that make their living on bribes and royalties, during the oppression of good people? So what is the meaning of human security?

What economic security are the rulers talking about whilst they intend to open the markets of Pakistan for Indian trade, like they were previously opened for the Chinese economy?! They prevent people from industrializing, inventing and innovating through the imposition of high tariffs for the equipment needed for the industrialization. They do not open markets for the people to export goods at competitive prices. What economy are they talking about whilst the successive governments doubled taxes on the economy, competing to increase the forms of taxes over people to the point that many factories and industrial units were forced to close in the country?!

Then what is the cost of such alleged economic prosperity that is to be paid in full?! Can it be done by relinquishing the beliefs and values of the Ummah, by burying its dignity under the ground?!

The responsibility of forbidding this munkar is a general responsibility over all the segments of the society. It is not restricted to one segment of the society without the other, particularly the most influential segment of the society, the people of power, the men of Nussrah, the military institution. This is because this betrayal came from its leadership, whilst it is the responsibility of the institution is to purify its ranks of treachery and seizing the hands of the treacherous leadership. This is because the obligation of forbidding the evil lies upon the shoulders of the segment which is able to bring change and not just upon those who deny it by the heart or tongue, which can only be accepted by those who are unable to change by the hand.

The general public is not required more than denying it by the tongue and they have done so repeatedly. The general public neither has power nor strength but did as much as it could. The Islamic peoples flooded the streets in Egypt, Tunisia, Libya, Syria and Yemen, but could not overthrow the agent regimes. This is because their armies did not stand with the general public, betraying them and turning their backs upon the people and the country. So the regimes exceeded their bounds in their transgression against the people, not even sparing the crops and the cattle. Therefore, it is required for the people of power to make a change by their hands, as they are the power, shield and pillar of the Ummah. Who else can bring the change, if the people of power do not fulfil their obligation?!

The efforts of the general public must be combined with their armies to overthrow such regimes. This is what our noble Prophet (saw) guided us to by saying,

«مَثَلُ الْمُدْهِنِ فِي حُدُودِ اللَّهِ وَالْوَاقِعِ فِيهَا مَثَلُ قَوْمٍ اسْتَهَمُوا سَفِينَةً فَصَارَ بَعْضُهُمْ فِي أَسْفَلِهَا وَصَارَ بَعْضُهُمْ فِي أَعْلَاهَا فَكَانَ الَّذِي فِي أَسْفَلِهَا يَمُرُّونَ بِالْمَاءِ عَلَى الَّذِينَ فِي أَعْلَاهَا فَتَأَذَّوْا بِهِ فَأَخَذَ فَأْسًا فَجَعَلَ يَنْقُرُ أَسْفَلَ السَّفِينَةِ فَأَتَوْهُ فَقَالُوا مَا لَكَ قَالَ تَأَذَّيْتُمْ بِي وَلَا بُدَّ لِي مِنْ الْمَاءِ فَإِنْ أَخَذُوا عَلَى يَدَيْهِ أَنْجَوْهُ وَنَجَّوْا أَنْفُسَهُمْ وَإِنْ تَرَكُوهُ أَهْلَكُوهُ وَأَهْلَكُوا أَنْفُسَهُمْ»

“The example of the person abiding by Allah’s orders and limits (or the one who abides by the limits and regulations prescribed by Allah) in comparison to the one who do wrong and violate Allah’s limits and orders is like the example of people drawing lots for seats in a boat. Some of them got seats in the upper part while the others in the lower part; those in the, lower part have to pass by those in the upper one to get water, and that troubled the latter. One of them (i.e. the people in the lower part) took an ax and started making a hole in the bottom of the boat. The people of the upper part came and asked him, (saying), ‘What is wrong with you?’ He replied, “you have been troubled much by my (coming up to you), and I have to get water.’ Now if they prevent him from doing that they will save him and themselves, but if they leave him (to do what he wants), they will destroy him and themselves.” [Bukhari].

Therefore, this hybrid regime, of political components dominated to insignificance by the military components, must be stopped before it is too late, before the drowning of the ship with all of us in it. This is possible only by the people of power and protection by giving Nussrah to Hizb Tahrir to reestablish the second Righteous Khilafah (Caliphate) upon the Method of Prophethood. With this Khilafah alone, Pakistan can be saved from American and Indian conspiracies, by which Islam will return as a sole ruler over all the Indian Subcontinent.

With our resumption of Islam as a way of life and the carrying of Islam through Dawah and Jihad, through the Khilafah, our Lord will be pleased with us, entering us into the Paradise and saving us from the Hell. With the Khilafah alone, the capabilities of the Ummah will be returned to its people, no longer exploited by enemies who are stalking the Muslims and their immense wealth. Thus, the Ummah will enjoy the pleasure of its Lord and the wealth that Allah (swt) has created for the Ummah alone.

* Written for Ar-Rayah Newspaper – Issue 336

* By Bilal Al-Muhajir Wilayah Pakistan

