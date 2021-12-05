Islam Taxes the Financially Capable, not the Poor and Indebted!

GST and income tax are regressive taxation. Regressive taxation burdens the poor and indebted. Islam forbids regressive taxation. The poor and indebted receive Zakah. The Khilafah taxes only the financially capable. Yearly Zakah on trading merchandise above Nisaab. Yearly Kharaaj from agricultural land owners.

The Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

لَا يَدْخُلُ الْجَنَّةَ صَاحِبُ مَكْسٍ

“The one who collects illegal tax will not enter Jannah” (Ahmad, Abu Daud).