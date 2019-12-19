Islam is the Only System that can Secure Rights for the World’s Oppressed

On the 5th of December 2019, the BBC reported on an attack on a refugee migrant centre in Madrid, Spain. A bomb squad was called to defuse a grenade that was thrown over the wall housing unaccompanied children of people fleeing war zones and danger. A spokesperson from one of the active political parties, Adriana Lastra stated that the racist agenda of the current political climate was to blame.

Comment:

This particular attack took place ahead of Spain’s general election. The issue of migrants and refugees being the cause of rising crime and social problems has been used as a political tool to beat voters into submission. The idea that the world’s most needy and vulnerable citizens, innocent children, could be open to such abuse but from public figures is truly appalling, but not surprising. The same political figures have all helped in their international silence and in some cases active participation, to feed Muslim children globally on a diet of corruption, war and destruction of stable living conditions. And yet, they expect that those fleeing harm should be turned away from their safe borders, or face animalistic treatment if given permission to enter. How can this kind of system be a means of example or admiration to any nation? Surely the world’s children deserve a chance at life before they have even had a chance to walk and talk in one case. The abuse they face from kidnappers, mafia gangs, child molesters and organ harvesters is trauma added to the immense suffering from their own homelands. They have no justice in being labelled criminals when Islam identifies children as total innocents until the age of maturity. The need for children to have a responsible person looking after them is well understood and documented in Islam. The Prophet ﷺ stated in the Hadith, «أَلَا كُلُّكُمْ رَاعٍ وَكُلُّكُمْ مَسْئُولٌ عَنْ رَعِيَّتِهِ فَالْإِمَامُ الَّذِي عَلَى النَّاسِ رَاعٍ وَهُوَ مَسْئُولٌ عَنْ رَعِيَّتِهِ وَالرَّجُلُ رَاعٍ عَلَى أَهْلِ بَيْتِهِ وَهُوَ مَسْئُولٌ عَنْ رَعِيَّتِهِ وَالْمَرْأَةُ رَاعِيَةٌ عَلَى أَهْلِ بَيْتِ زَوْجِهَا وَوَلَدِهِ وَهِيَ مَسْئُولَةٌ عَنْهُمْ» “Take care! Each of you is a shepherd and each of you shall be asked concerning his flock; a leader is a shepherd of his people, and he shall be asked concerning his flock; and a man is a shepherd of the people of his house, and he shall be asked concerning his flock; and a woman is a shepherd of the house of her husband and over their children, and she shall be asked concerning them” (Al-Bukhari).

The need of the time is the guardian of the Muslim Ummah entirely, the Khaleefah, who will protect and look after the problems of this Ummah today and never accept to have innocent children without care. The world’s leaders have all failed in their duty to the youth facing political upheaval, as they themselves have pledged oaths of allegiance to their Western masters who have employed them to commit the crime of ensuring Islam is never applied as a complete system to replace liberal Capitalism. We pray to Allah (swt) to give us victory soon over these invalid rulers and illegitimate policies to the children of the world are no longer valued as just a principle to use for power hungry parties to gain power.

Imrana Mohammad