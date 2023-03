It’s actually like an Operating System (OS) which cannot be installed on another OS.

Any attempts to ‘fit it in’ are bound to fail and increase the misery of the Ummah.

We must uninstall or delete the previous OS, in order to install Islam.

#Time4Khilafah

#Khilafah_NewState_NewPolitics

Thursday, 01 Ramadan 1444 AH – 23 March 2023 CE