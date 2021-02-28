Islam is a complete Deen and Muslims are obliged to implement in completely

Islam is the Deen that is being misrepresented by the disbelievers in a bad light and Muslims are being cornered at all sides. Muslim lands are ruled by the agents of kafir colonialists that had reduced Islam as a mere religion. Furthermore, these agent rulers had allowed the kafir West to portray Islam as an outdated, backward, barbaric religion that oppresses women. Since Islam is not being established as an ideology with a comprehensive system, it is only being practiced selectively like praying in masjid, fasting during Ramadan and some moral actions that are practiced by Muslims at individual level.

Capitalism with its creed and systems is leading humanity towards destruction. Though Capitalism has serious flaws, it has been the ideology that is dominating the way of life for the last two centuries. We see the rulers in the Muslim lands had failed in implementing the Deen as mandated by Allah (swt), but in fact Islam is the only creed that is built on correct intellectual basis with divine system that address and regulate the affairs of the people completely. Allah (swt) says

(وَنَزَّلْنَا عَلَيْكَ الْكِتَابَ تِبْيَانًا لِّكُلِّ شَيْءٍ وَهُدًى وَرَحْمَةً وَبُشْرَى لِلْمُسْلِمِينَ)

“And we revealed it (the Qur’an) to you as a clarification for every issue, and a guidance and mercy and good news for those who submit.” [An-Nahl: 89].

Islam is not merely a religion which teaches few spiritual matters, rather it is comprehensive and complete way of life that is established through divine guidance. It encompasses the rules and regulations that cover all facts of life. The best niy’amah that Allah (swt) bestowed upon human being is provision of guidance through prophets of which seal of Prophet Muhammad (saw) had been sent with complete guidance for entire humanity as Allah (swt) says,

(الْيَوْمَ أَكْمَلْتُ لَكُمْ دِينَكُمْ وَأَتْمَمْتُ عَلَيْكُمْ نِعْمَتِي وَرَضِيتُ لَكُمُ الإِسْلاَمَ دِينًا)

“This day I have perfected your Deen for you, completed my favour upon you and chosen for you Islam as your way of life.” [Al Maidah: 3].

(وَمَا أَرْسَلْنَاكَ إِلَّا رَحْمَةً لِّلْعَالَمِينَ) “And we have not sent you, (O Muhammad), except as a mercy to the worlds.” [Al-Anbiya: 107].

Muslims must follow Islam in all aspects of life that includes all of the institution established in Sharia like worship, transactions and punishments in a comprehensive manner and not in partial manner as Allah (swt) had condemned the selective acceptance of Shariah.

(أَفَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِبَعْضِ الْكِتَابِ وَتَكْفُرُونَ بِبَعْضٍ فَمَا جَزَاءُ مَن يَفْعَلُ ذَٰلِكَ مِنكُمْ إِلَّا خِزْيٌ فِي الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا وَيَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ يُرَدُّونَ إِلَىٰ أَشَدِّ الْعَذَابِ وَمَا اللَّهُ بِغَافِلٍ عَمَّا تَعْمَلُونَ)

“Then do you believe in a part of the Scripture and reject the rest? Then what is the recompense of those who do so among you, except disgrace in the life of this world, and on the Day of Resurrection they shall be consigned to the most grievous torment. And Allah is not unaware of what you do.” [Al-Baqara: 85].

In order to follow Islam comprehensively, Islamic rules must be implemented completely. We have best example from Prophet (saw) in complete implementation of Islam which had manifested in establishment of salah by establishing masjid, implementation of hudud, sending letter to kings conveying dawah to Islam, sent army to open lands and implement Islam completely, then came first Khalifah of the Prophet (saw), who sent the force against people that failed to comply on Zakah and the Khulafah after him with the authority of Islam implemented divine rules in its entirety. This Islamic institution is not in existence since it’s destruction by the kuffar colonialist on Rajab 28, 1342 AH (March 3, 1924 CE) and Muslim Ummah is not able to live a complete Islamic way of life from its destruction which is 100 years now, where Shariah is abandoned and Muslims are living without the shield till today. «إنما الإمام جنة يقاتل من ورائه ويتقى به» “Only the Imam is a shield, behind whom you fight and you protect yourself with…” (Muslim).

The Khilafah (Caliphate) is the Islamic State, which is the only practical ruling entity to implement the rules of Islam, and carries its call to the world by Dawah and Jihad. The Khilafah is a distinct system from all systems of government in the world. As it is based on the Islamic creed, and takes care of the affairs of the people internally and externally with Shariah rules. Neither the Khalifah (caliph) has the right to legislate where he chooses some Shariah rules and abandon others, nor does the Ummah has this right. The Ummah is only allowed to choose the Khalifah and gives him Bay’ah (pledge of allegiance) to rule by the Book of Allah (swt) and Sunnah of His Messenger (saw) in a comprehensive way.

The establishment of the Khilafah and the appointment of the Khalifah is an obligation upon Muslims. This obligation is an inevitable matter in which there is no choice, failure to carry out this obligation is one of the greatest sins. Allah (swt) says: (وَمَنْ لَمْ يَحْكُمْ بِمَا أَنْزَلَ اللَّهُ فَأُولَئِكَ هُمُ الظَّالِمُونَ) “And whoever does not judge by what Allah has revealed – then it is those who are the wrongdoers” [Al-Ma’ida: 45].

(وَأَنِ احْكُمْ بَيْنَهُمْ بِمَا أَنْزَلَ اللَّهُ وَلَا تَتَّبِعْ أَهْوَاءَهُمْ وَاحْذَرْهُمْ أَنْ يَفْتِنُوكَ عَنْ بَعْضِ مَا أَنْزَلَ اللَّهُ إِلَيْكَ)

“And judge, [O Muhammad], between them by what Allah has revealed and do not follow their inclinations and beware of them, lest they tempt you away from some of what Allah has revealed to you” [Al-Ma’ida: 49].

And the Prophet (saw) explained the method of ruling by what Allah revealed on the reality, and he (saw) said,

«كَانَتْ بَنُو إِسْرَائِيلَ تَسُوسُهُمُ الْأَنْبِيَاءُ، كُلَّمَا هَلَكَ نَبِيٌّ خَلَفَهُ نَبِيٌّ، وَإِنَّهُ لَا نَبِيَّ بَعْدِي وَسَتَكُونُ خُلَفَاءُ فَتَكْثُرُ» قَالُوا: فَمَا تَأْمُرُنَا؟ قَالَ: «فُوا بِبَيْعَةِ الْأَوَّلِ، فَالْأَوَّلِ، وَأَعْطُوهُمْ حَقَّهُمْ، فَإِنَّ اللهَ سَائِلُهُمْ عَمَّا اسْتَرْعَاهُمْ»

“The prophets reigned over the sons of Israel. When one prophet was dying, the next one came after him. After me there will be no prophets, but there will be caliphs, and there will be many.” The audience asked: “What will you order us to do?”. To this the Messenger of Allah (saw) replied: “Observe the oath of the first, then again the first, and give them their rights.”

And he (saw) said,

«مَنْ خَلَعَ يَداً مِنْ طَاعَةٍ، لَقِيَ اللهَ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ لَا حُجَّةَ لَهُ، وَمَنْ مَاتَ وَلَيْسَ فِي عُنُقِهِ بَيْعَةٌ، مَاتَ مِيتَةً جَاهِلِيَّةً»

“The one who removes his hand from obedience he will meet Allah without a proof for himself’ and whosoever dies without a bay’ah on his neck dies the death of Jahiliyyah.” (Narrated by Muslim).

Allah (swt) ordered us to follow the messenger in all circumstances, Allah (swt) says,

(وَمَا آتَاكُمُ الرَّسُولُ فَخُذُوهُ وَمَا نَهَاكُمْ عَنْهُ فَانتَهُوا) “And whatever the Messenger has given you – take; and what he has forbidden you – refrain from” [Surah Hashr 59:7].

Oh my dear Muslims, we are living in an era where the greatest of obligation is upon our shoulders. We must try hard to fulfil this obligation by working to re-establish the Khilafah with a political Hizb. We should unite as a single Ummah in this cause and we expect the nasr (victory) of Allah for the reestablishment of this Deen through authority. May Allah (swt) make us among the people who shall fulfil this greatest obligation of resuming the Islamic way of life in a comprehensive way as it was mandated by Allah azza wajal.

The Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«إِنَّ الدِّينَ بَدَأَ غَرِيبًا وَيَرْجِعُ غَرِيبًا فَطُوبَى لِلْغُرَبَاءِ الَّذِينَ يُصْلِحُونَ مَا أَفْسَدَ النَّاسُ مِنْ بَعْدِي مِنْ سُنَّتِي»

“Verily, the religion began as something strange and it will return to being strange, so blessed are the strangers who restore my Sunnah that people have corrupted after me.” (Sunan al-Tirmidhī 2630)

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Insamam ibn Shajahan