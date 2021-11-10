Multimedia, Side Feature, Video
Published on 10th November 2021
Leave a comment

Islam Ensures Affordable Electricity for the Public!

written by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Pakistan

Electricity is expensive because of the capitalist economic order. Private companies raise costs to ensure profits. In Islam, electricity is public property that cannot be privatized. The Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«المسلِمونَ شُركاءُ في ثلاثٍ في الكَلَإِ والماءِ والنَّارِ»

“The Muslims are partners in three things; pastures, water and fire (energy)” (Abu Daud).

The Khilafah will provide electricity cheaply, whilst its funds will be spent on the public.

#KhilafahEndsAmericanEconomicOrder

Monday, 03 Rabi-ul Akhir 1443 AH – 08 November 2021 CE

Leave a Reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.