Islam Ensures Affordable Electricity for the Public!

Electricity is expensive because of the capitalist economic order. Private companies raise costs to ensure profits. In Islam, electricity is public property that cannot be privatized. The Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«المسلِمونَ شُركاءُ في ثلاثٍ في الكَلَإِ والماءِ والنَّارِ»

“The Muslims are partners in three things; pastures, water and fire (energy)” (Abu Daud).

The Khilafah will provide electricity cheaply, whilst its funds will be spent on the public.

#KhilafahEndsAmericanEconomicOrder