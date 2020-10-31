Is this the Reward for whoever Supports the Messenger of Allah ﷺ and Exposes the Failure of the Rulers?!

The displaced people of Eastern Ghouta to the town of Afrin in the northern countryside of Aleppo held a demonstration in support of the Messenger of Allah on Sunday, 25/10/2020, and one of the Shabab (member) from Hizb ut Tahrir, Muhammad Ramiz, who is the son of the martyr Basim from Eastern Ghouta, participated and delivered a speech in the demonstration in which he held responsible all Muslim rulers, chief among them Erdogan, the head of the Turkish regime, for the retribution of those who offended the Messenger of Allah ﷺ; and he stressed that if the Muslims had a state and an imam, no one would dare to violate the status of the Messenger of Allah.

As if the support of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ with these words disturbed the security forces of Jaysh Al-Islam; which formed a joint patrol with the security forces of the Sultan Murad faction; to raid the house of the Shab, Muhammad, residing in Afrin, and when they did not find him at home, they seized the house and locked it with a chain drive, then followed him to his place of work, arrested him and took him to an unknown destination, on Tuesday noon, 27 October, 2020.

Has the victory of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ become a crime that deserves arrest?!

Or has attributing to the Muslim rulers what Allah had obliged them with of supporting the Messenger of Allah ﷺ become an accusation against which the security forces of the northern factions pursue?!

The Shab Muhammad Ramiz is one of the sons of this blessed revolution. He participated in it since its beginnings in Eastern Ghouta, and carried the call with Hizb ut Tahrir, then he was deported from Ghouta Damascus with those who left after it was handed over to the criminal regime, leaving his father’s grave who died a martyr as a result of the bombing of the criminal regime.

Let these security forces know that with these actions they inflict oppression on the people of the revolution and follow the path of the tyrant of Ash-Sham, and by this they bring the wrath of Allah Almighty upon them, and then they will face the wrath of the Ummah, which has received the woes of the security services of the criminal regime,, and which was punishing people for their words, so let these security forces fear Allah before falling into the Almighty saying: بَلِ اتَّبَعَ الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا أَهْوَاءَهُم بِغَيْرِ عِلْمٍ فَمَن يَهْدِي مَنْ أَضَلَّ اللَّهُ وَمَا لَهُم مِّن نَّاصِرِينَ “But those who wrong follow their [own] desires without knowledge. Then who can guide one whom Allah has sent astray? And for them there are no helpers.” [Ar-Rum: 29].

The people of Ash-Sham must stand up to these reckless behaviors, as we did not go out in the revolution against the regime of holding people’s breath and suppressing their voices, to find a copy of it with new faces! We warn them from continuing this error from those who claim the revolution and who are not among its people. Allah (swt) says: وَاتَّقُوا فِتْنَةً لَّا تُصِيبَنَّ الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا مِنكُمْ خَاصَّةً وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ شَدِيدُ الْعِقَابِ “And fear the Fitnah (affliction and trial) which affects not in particular (only) those of you who oppress (but it will afflict everyone) and know that Allah is Severe in punishment.” [Al-Anfaal: 25].

Ahmad Abdul Wahhab

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

Tuesday, 10th Rabii’ I 1442 AH

27/10/2020 CE

No: 1442 / 04