Is There No One in the Muslim Armies Who Reattributes for the Palestinians and Heals the Breasts of Muslims?

According to the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health, on Thursday evening, 2/3/2023, Mohammed Salim (15 years old) of the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya, was murdered, while another youth was reported as suffering critical chest injuries. Muhammad Salim’s martyrdom takes place as Jewish activity in the town of Huwara is on the rise and their Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich advocates for burning the town to the ground.

Daily crimes against the Palestinian people are committed by the occupation of the Jewish entity and its settler herds, who do not differentiate between children, elderly, women, or men. With the martyrdom of the boy Muhammad Salim, the number of martyrs who were killed by the bullets of the occupation army and its herds of settlers since the beginning of this year until now has reached 68 martyrs, including 4 killed by settlers, 14 children, and four elderly people. La Hawla Wala Quwwata Illa Billah Alatheem.

This pure blood that has been spilled on the soil of the blessed land of Palestine is the proof against the conspirators and normalizers who abandoned the people of Palestine in general, and the people of Huwara especially, leaving them to confront the criminality and haughtiness of the Jewish entity and the herds of its settlers with their bare chests. It is the proof against the traitors and conspirators who trade in it even before it dries up, collaborating with the criminal who shed it in Aqaba who continue the series of betrayal and conspire against the Palestinian people. It the proof against the Muslim armies that are capable of exacting retribution from the Jews and of healing the hearts of Muslims, yet they did not bat an eye!

This criminal entity only understands the language of force. Its crimes against the people of Palestine can only be stopped by returning the issue of Palestine to the fold of the Islamic Ummah, as it is the cause of all Muslims linked to their Aqeedah (creed), and not just the people of Palestine. Only through this can its crimes against the people of Palestine be stopped. Its liberation and the liberation of its people is the responsibility of the entire Islamic Ummah, especially its armies, which must liberate themselves from the domination of the criminal rulers and agents, and take sides with the Ummah and support it, as is pleasing to its Lord.

Allah (swt) says:

[وَإِنِ اسْتَنصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ] “And if they seek help of you for the religion, then you must help” [TMQ Al-Anfal: 72].

he Prophet (saw) said:

«مَا مِنْ امْرِئٍ يَخْذُلُ امْرَأً مُسْلِماً فِي مَوْضِعٍ تُنْتَهَكُ فِيهِ حُرْمَتُهُ وَيُنْتَقَصُ فِيهِ مِنْ عِرْضِهِ إِلَّا خَذَلَهُ اللَّهُ فِي مَوْطِنٍ يُحِبُّ فِيهِ نُصْرَتَهُ. وَمَا مِنْ امْرِئٍ يَنْصُرُ مُسْلِماً فِي مَوْضِعٍ يُنْتَقَصُ فِيهِ مِنْ عِرْضِهِ وَيُنْتَهَكُ فِيهِ مِنْ حُرْمَتِهِ إِلَّا نَصَرَهُ اللَّهُ فِي مَوْطِنٍ يُحِبُّ نُصْرَتَهُ»

“No (Muslim) man will desert a man who is a Muslim in a place where his respect may be violated and his honour aspersed without Allah deserting him in a place here he wishes his help; and no (Muslim) man who will help a Muslim in a place where his honour may be aspersed and his respect violated without Allah helping him in a place where he wishes his help.”

Will you respond to the distress of Muslims as well as the call of Allah and His Prophet?

Women’s Section in The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

17 Sha’aban 1444 – Thursday, 9th March 2023

No: AH / 030 1444

(Translated)