Is Raising the “Self-sufficiency” Slogan Consistent with Requesting International Assistance, O Salvation Government in Northern Yemen?

The Salvation Government in Sanaa launched an appeal through its Foreign Minister, Hisham Sharaf, to the foreign ministers of Sweden and Switzerland, in their capacity as the co-chairs of the Donors Conference on the Humanitarian Situation in Yemen for the year 2022. The government’s appeal came in the daily newspaper Al-Thawra issued in Sanaa on 16/3/2022 to the international community in light of the continued provision of annual grants presented to it under the name of the United Nations Humanitarian Response since 2016 until today, accompanied by the report of the United Nations agencies and organizations such as the Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Food Program and the Mother and Child Organization, which stated in its report the need of 17.4-19 million people for aid, up to the end of this year 2022.

It is strange and surprising that this appeal of the Salvation Government comes at a time when it is talking about being in control of its sovereign decision, and its implementation of programs and actions that achieve self-sufficiency for the people in all areas: food, manufacturing, medicine, armament, etc., and dispensing with imports that may hinder the programs and work of the Salvation Government, and rob its will, and subject it to the commands from the outside! Therefore, the people of Yemen have become confused. Who will they believe: the Salvation Government’s appeal for outside help and relying on it, or in its statements to achieve self-sufficiency?! Because whoever really wants to escape from subordination and dependence in reality and not as a slogan, must remove the hands of the kuffar from day one, and be in control of his sovereign decision, not to be a pawn in the hands of others being moved according to their interest and to establish their influence.

Although if we examine the issue of international grants and aid provided to Yemen, we will find that the international community is the direct cause of the world’s problems and miseries, including Yemen, through the conflicts between its countries over their areas of political influence around the world, including Britain’s old dominant struggle over Yemen with America, the new party interested in the fragmentation of Yemen, to make it easier for it to control, and to redraw the Sykes-Picot map after more than 100 years of its signing, and to replace it with a new Middle East. The people of Yemen must realize that the huge sums that the United Nations receives annually under the pretext of saving the people of Yemen from their difficult situation will not bring them any benefit.

The United Nations does not seek to find a radical solution for the people of Yemen to rid them of this affliction, as all of its interventions and projects are only anesthetic needles and have no tangible effect on the ground other than keeping the people of Yemen in their miserable situation, and throwing crumbs of aid to them to silence them from rising and holding the parties responsible for this bitter reality accountable. This is because the governments of Aden and Sanaa, like their predecessors, have surrendered the people of Yemen to the kaffir West, sometimes by requesting aid and sometimes by direct interventions, in addition to implementing secular systems in the reality of people’s lives. The systems that clash with instinct and Deen.

When will the people of Yemen realize that they are able to end the Western foreign interference in their country and get rid of it; by resuming the Islamic way life in the country of Belief (Iman) and Wisdom (Hikma), by establishing the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) state on the method of the Prophethood, which Hizb ut Tahrir works for diligently, and invites you to join it in the work to establish this obligation and put an end to the Kuffar and holds accountable the unjust rulers in Muslim countries.

(وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللهِ)

“And that day the believers will rejoice * In the victory of Allah” [Ar-Rum: 4-5]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Press Release

17 Sha’aban 1443 – Sunday, 20th March 2022

No: HTY- 1443 / 12