Invitation to follow an Important Seminar via Multiple Media

In commemoration of the 99th anniversary of the fall of the Khilafah (Caliphate), Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, had previously announced the organization of a conference in Gedarif city on Monday, 28 Rajab 1441 AH, corresponding to 23/3/2020 CE. However, due to the health situation the world is going through, and the precautionary measures that were taken in Sudan, it was decided to postpone the conference to a later date, to be determined later, Allah willing, and the commemoration will take place in a political seminar without an audience entitled:

The Ninety-Ninth Anniversary of the Abolition of the Khilafah (Caliphate), O Muslims, Establish it before the 100th

On Sunday, Rajab 27, 1441 AH, corresponding to 22/3/2020 CE, at 8pm local Sudan time, through which an important speech will be broadcasted of the Amir of Hizb ut Tahrir, the great eminent scholar, Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah – may Allah protect him. The event will be broadcasted live via the following media:

Omdurman satellite channel, channel frequency 12034, coding 27500 5/6 Arabsat, (Badr 4), and on the evening radio channel: FM101 Al-Waqiyah TV Channel, on YouTube at the following link:

https://www.alwaqiyah.tv/

The official page of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan on Facebook at the following link:

https://web.facebook.com/HTofSUDAN/

The Shabab of of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan in Universities page on Facebook, at the following link:

https://web.facebook.com/tahrir1953

We will be pleased and honoured with your thoughtful follow-up to this important seminar through one of these media outlets. Through the seminar, we will demonstrate effective solutions of governance and other issues in Sudan, and even the issues of the Ummah as a whole.

Your follow-up reflects your concern in the issues of your Ummah.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman for Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Wednesday, 23rd Rajab 1441 AH

18/03/2020 CE

No: HTS 1441 / 40