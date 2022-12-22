Dear Brother,
Assalam Alaikum wa Rahmatullahii wa Barakatuh,
Invitation to Attend a Political Symposium at Revolution Square 42
We are pleased in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, and we are honored by your auspicious presence and your generous participation in the political symposium held by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan entitled:
The Framework Agreement and the Challenge of the Khilafah
Forum Speakers:
1. Al-Ustath Nasir Ridha – Head of the Central Communications Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan.
2. Al-Ustath Advocate Ahmad Bakr – Member of Committee in Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Sudan
3. Al-Ustath Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil) – Official Spokesperson of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Sudan
Date: Friday, 29 Jumada Al-Awwal 1444 AH – 23/12/2022 at 3.35 PM.
Those who are unable to attend can follow us on the following media:
Universities page: https://www.facebook.com/HTSudan/
Wilayah page: https://www.facebook.com/tahrir1953/
Hizb YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUwZ-FlOIDgnk2Mook_9M-A
Your presence honours us and enriches the forum.
Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)
Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan
Press Release
23 Jumada I 1444 – Saturday, 17th December 2022
No: HTS 1444 / 18
(Translated)