Dear Brother,

Assalam Alaikum wa Rahmatullahii wa Barakatuh,

Invitation to Attend a Political Symposium at Revolution Square 42

We are pleased in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, and we are honored by your auspicious presence and your generous participation in the political symposium held by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan entitled:

The Framework Agreement and the Challenge of the Khilafah

Forum Speakers:

1. Al-Ustath Nasir Ridha – Head of the Central Communications Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan.

2. Al-Ustath Advocate Ahmad Bakr – Member of Committee in Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Sudan

3. Al-Ustath Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil) – Official Spokesperson of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Sudan

Date: Friday, 29 Jumada Al-Awwal 1444 AH – 23/12/2022 at 3.35 PM.

Those who are unable to attend can follow us on the following media:

Universities page: https://www.facebook.com/HTSudan/

Wilayah page: https://www.facebook.com/tahrir1953/

Hizb YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUwZ-FlOIDgnk2Mook_9M-A

Your presence honours us and enriches the forum.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

23 Jumada I 1444 – Saturday, 17th December 2022

No: HTS 1444 / 18

(Translated)