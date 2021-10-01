The condition of the Muslims in various countries including Palestine, Uyghur, Rohingya, Syria, Yemen, India and Kashmir and others are experiencing oppression, murder, genocide, rape-abuse of honor and poverty.

International Muslim Lawyers Conference (IM-LC) in order to find and provide legal solutions. Legal protection for them must continue to be pursued until it is achieved.

In light of the oppression, poverty, killing, displacement, genocide, and indecent assault that Muslims suffer in different countries in the Rohingya, Uyghurs, Kashmir and India, and the poor living conditions of millions of refugees in the camps and deprivation of their most basic needs in Syria, Yemen and the Blessed Land- Palestine and others on the one hand, and on the other hand, criminalizing anyone who follows the teachings of Islam in general and combating Muslim women who wear the hijab, and criminalizing anyone who demands an Islamic system represented in the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) State as a terrorist, in light of all these and other problems, Hizb ut Tahrir / Indonesia is organizing an international conference entitled:

This is in order to find legitimate and legal solutions and present them to continue to seek legal protection for persecuted Muslims until it is achieved.

A group of jurists, lawyers, intellectuals, academics and journalists from Indonesia will lecture on it, and esteemed brothers from Australia, Malaysia, Yemen, Holland, Britain and America will participate in the conference from abroad. Stay Tuned!

Sunday, 26 Safar al-Khair 1443 AH – 3rd October 03, 2021

– General information about the conference –

Day and date: Sunday, October 03, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. Medina time

