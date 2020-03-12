Intellectual Slaves of the West Want to Impose Corrupt Liberal Values on a Muslim Society, through the “Woman’s March”

With the covert and overt support of the state, a small group of the West’s intellectual agents used the 8 March “Woman’s March” as an excuse to bombard Pakistan with filthy liberal thoughts. However, despite the full support of a pro-Western section of the media, the Muslims of Pakistan roundly rejected the corrupt campaign. Our mothers, sisters and daughters must be praised in particular, for they foiled the conspiracy hatched by a group that feigned sympathy for them. In reality, as the Western colonialist system has been implemented for the last two hundred years, the Muslim woman has yet to receive her full Islamic rights, just as other Muslims have not. Un-Islamic tribal traditions, prejudice and nationalist culture deprives many Muslims of the rights that Islam guaranteed. As for the concept of feminism, it is derived from the corrupting, flawed Western liberal thought, so far from being a solution, it is a Western intellectual disease.

The Western liberal thought propagates the corrupt idea that one must act according to lusts and desires, in open rebellion to the Creator. Detaching religion from life is a result of the Western rebellion against the Church encapsulated by the filthy slogan, “my body, my choice” in the build up to the “Woman’s March.” Liberal thought is the product of the limited human mind, incapable of organizing relations between man and woman in the best manner, thereby creating harmony and productive co-operation between the genders. Liberals have made the flaw of declaring man and woman as exactly same, using the man as a template for the woman’s behavior, denouncing any resistance to “gender equity” as the violation of the rights of the woman. In contrast to liberal theory, the Islamic civilization is built on the solid foundation that there is none to worship except Allah (swt), ensuring the obedience of Allah (swt) in every aspect of life. Being the Creator, Allah (swt) knows which role best suits man and woman in a society. Allah (swt) said, اَلَا يَعۡلَمُ مَنۡ خَلَقَ وَهُوَ اللَّطِيۡفُ الۡخَبِيۡرُ “Would He not know, He Who has created, when He is All-Subtle, All-Aware?” [Al-Mulk 67:14].

In the Islamic civilization, there is neither debate of absolute equality between the man and the woman, nor of superiority and inferiority. Whoever fulfills his or her role as prescribed by Allah (swt) will be successful. So, Islam grants the right of education, conducting business, accepting employment and ownership to both the woman and man, conforming to the commands of Allah (swt). In the era of the RasulAllah ﷺ, women did participate in Jihad. The Khaleefah Rashid, Umar (ra) appointed a woman, Shifa’a bint Abdullah, as the judge of markets, women accounted the Khaleefah in masajid, women had a say in the politics of the state and played a major role in the development of the next generation. Islam has given clear commands which organize relations between men and women. The woman has to wear the khimar and jilbaab in front of the non-Mahrem men and at public places, seclusion is prohibited amongst the non-Mehram man and women, men and women are ordered to lower from their gazes, men and women have different but complementary roles in society, man is responsible for taking care of the woman’s needs, mothers have the most significant role in building a Muslim family and commands with respect to relatives, builds a unique Muslim social life. The unique Islamic society is based exclusively on the commands of Allah (swt), which every man and woman have to follow. The rights of every segment of a society, including women, is ensured by the law revealed by Allah (swt) alone, which was implemented by the ruling system of Islam, the Khilafah. The absence of the Khilafah for the last 99 Hijri years has made our society prey to the destructive Western values. With the permission of Allah (swt) the soon to return Khilafah, inshaaAllah, will purify our society from sick, un-Islamic thoughts.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Friday, 11th Rajab 1441 AH

06/03/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 49