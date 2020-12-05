Instead of Merely Releasing Dossiers on Indian Terrorism, Mobilize our Armed Forces for the Liberation of Kashmir

In an interview with Global Village Space published on 3 December 2020, the armed forces’ spokesman, DG-ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar, declared that Pakistan has exposed Indian state sponsorship of terrorism in a new dossier, circulated to the “international community.” He further added that if India targets the CPEC, Pakistan will repel every attack, declaring, “we raised two divisions for the security of this project and other than that we have about 8-9 regular regiments also protecting this corridor.”

Since India forcibly annexed Occupied Kashmir, the Muslims of Pakistan and Kashmir have been longing for the declaration of Jihad by our armed forces for the liberation of Occupied Kashmir as India has violated the last red line. However, instead, the political and military leadership of Pakistan has declared that there is no possibility of employing military power, providing the Hindu State ample space to consolidate its occupation, without challenge. Furthermore, the political and military leadership announced that they are going to grant provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan, which justifies Modi’s 5 August 2019 annexation of Occupied Kashmir on a reciprocal basis. Issuing a dossier to expose human rights violations and terrorism by India in Occupied Kashmir is to cover the flagrant treachery of the Bajwa-Imran regime against Kashmir, by pretending to be sincere against Indian regional advances.

When it is said that “war is not an option,” then all political, diplomatic and ethical support, including dossiers, become meaningless. As for presenting the dossier to the “international community,” it was America’s support which enabled India to announce the annexation of occupied Kashmir in the first place. The United Nations itself is a tool of colonialist nations led by the United States, serving as the anvil upon which the rights and sanctities of Muslims are smashed. Presenting a dossier to those who undertake aggression against Muslims themselves, and support others in doing so, is folly. As for protecting CPEC which is primarily a Chinese project, the regime announces divisions and regiments, but has not mobilized a single unit of the willing and capable Pakistan armed forces for the liberation of Occupied Kashmir from the brutal occupation by the Hindu State.

O Muslims in the Pakistan Armed Forces! In order to conceal their treachery over Kashmir, the Bajwa-Imran regime is glorifying a dossier and security arrangements for CPEC. However, the vital issue before you is the liberation of Occupied Kashmir, which will never be liberated by paper and words, but by your blood, fire and steel in Jihad in the Path of Allah (swt). Submissive to Washington and compromising towards its ally, New Delhi, the Bajwa-Imran regime will never mobilize you as the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood will, as a duty prescribed by Allah (swt) and His Messenger ﷺ. There is no doubt left that you must grant your Nussrah now so that the ruling by all that Allah (swt) resumes and the march to victory and martyrdom begins anew. Allah (swt) said, يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِن تَنصُرُوا اللَّهَ يَنصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ “O believers! If you support Allah, He will support you and make your steps firm.” [Surah Muhammad 47:7]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Thursday, 18th Rabii’ II 1442 AH

03/12/2020 CE

No: 1442 / 31