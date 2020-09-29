India’s Onion Export Ban has unmasked the True Nature of the Secular Rulers of Bangladesh

who feel no Shame to act like Mouthpieces of the Enemy Mushriks

When India has abruptly imposed a ban on its onion exports to Bangladesh, our lackey rulers have come to rescue the image of this mushrik enemy by acting as her mouthpiece. Instead of even pretending to criticize India, the grossly incompetent Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen was quick to defend India, stating that Indian External Affairs Ministry is very “repentant” for not informing Bangladesh beforehand about the ban!

And how ironic it was that the day when India suddenly stopped hundreds of its trucks with onion to enter Bangladesh, Hasina government sent 1,450 tonnes of Hilsha to India on that very same day as Durga Puja gift by lifting the ban on Hilsha export! Indeed, Hasina is willing to trade Ummah’s lives for the favor from this enemy Mushrik state. So, it is no wonder that Hasina eagerly gives water of our Feni River to India, whereas India is crippling our agriculture, farming, fishing and livelihood by withholding water through its river water terrorism. Last year when India’s onion ban led to huge sufferings in Bangladesh, instead of taking a strong stance, the spineless Sheikh Hasina spoke foolishly in her visit to India by cracking a joke that she asked her cook to prepare food without onion. Even after the continued notorious ‘onion diplomacy’ of India, Hasina government has kept this vital sector at enemy’s mercy by deliberately importing 75 percent of onion from India. Now our secular subservient rulers have sunk so low that they do not even feel ashamed to save the face of our avowed Mushrik enemy.

When our unarmed civilians are being killed by the Indian BSF mercenaries in the border areas, our treacherous rulers are rather defending the enemy by accusing the victims as smugglers (“Can’t blame others for border killing while smuggling cattle: Minister”, www.theindependentbd.com, January 25, 2020).

O Muslims, there is no honor, dignity and prosperity under the treacherous leadership of these secular rulers. Their subservience will never let our economy to be self-sufficient. They are deliberately endangering our food sovereignty by making the vital agriculture sector dependent on the Mushrik state. Moreover, by handing over our strategic assets like sea ports and energy sectors, and railway and road infrastructure to the Kafir-Mushriks, these treacherous rulers are breaking our backbone so that we cannot stand strong when the promised Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood returns very soon from Bangladesh bi’iznillah. Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Bangladesh calls upon you to double your efforts and work hand in hand with this truthful party for the reestablishment of the second righteous Khilafah, which is the only source of your honor and glory. Umar ibn al-Khattab, may Allah be pleased with him, said, “إِنَّا كُنَّا أَذَلَّ قَوْمٍ فَأَعَزَّنَا اللَّهُ بِالْإِسْلَامِ فَمَهْمَا نَطْلُبُ الْعِزَّةَ بِغَيْرِ مَا أَعَزَّنَا اللَّهُ بِهِ أَذَلَّنَا اللَّهُ” “Verily, we were a disgraceful people and Allah honored us with Islam. If we seek honor from anything besides that with which Allah honored us, Allah will disgrace us.” [al-Mustadrak, 214]

