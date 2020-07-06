Indian Oil and Beximco Bangladesh’s Joint Venture for Gas Business is to Materialize America’s Regional Agenda to Strengthen India

Indian Oil Corporation and Beximco LPG have signed an agreement to form a 50:50 joint venture company for LPG business in Bangladesh. As per the business plan, the JVC will begin functioning by acquiring Beximco’s existing LPG assets, according to a statement issued by Beximco on Tuesday. The joint venture aims to set up a large LPG terminal at a deep-water port in Bangladesh, which will facilitate receipts of LPG, leading to a reduction in the costs of imports. Indian’s Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the agreement is a major milestone in the annals of India-Bangladesh cooperation. Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, said: “The JVC should serve as a testament to the remarkable investment potential of Bangladesh under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. At a time when the entire world is grappling with the severe economic consequences of the COVID 19 pandemic, this investment also reflects the resilient and enduring friendship between Bangladesh and India.” (Financial Express, June 30, 2020)

Comment:

The joint venture agreement between Indian oil corporation, a state-owned company of India, and Beximco, a privately own company of advisor of Prime Minister of Bangladesh, took place amid Chinese government’s recent declaration on zero-tariff for 97 percent of exports from Bangladesh. India’s anger was well manifested in the report of Indian influential newspaper “Anandabazar Patrika”, which termed the agreement as a ‘Chinese charity’ to manipulate Bangladesh. On the backdrop of the agreement, treacherous Hasina regime is giving away control to the country’s vital strategic sectors, energy and deep-sea, to our arch-enemy India in order to implement colonialist America’s geopolitical interest, especially, to have India prepared ahead to confront China, as well as, the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) as it is set to come back soon bi’iznillah.

People are furious to see that despite handing over our strategic assets to India one after another and still being at the receiving end of the increasing Indian atrocities and politico-economical conspiracies, our lowly government abhorrently labels relationship with India as “husband-wife relationship” (Daily Prothomalo, February 16, 2019). People of Bangladesh do not have any hope to be a dignified State under this kind of secular subservient regime. The sincere and bold leadership of the imminent Khilafah is the only resort for them which shall implement the system of Islam internally and externally and turn our lands to be truly independent and free from the subjugation of the external power of the Kafir States.

Mohammad Shiraz

Member of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh