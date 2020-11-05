بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يُحَادُّونَ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ أُولَئِكَ فِي الْأَذَلِّينَ * كَتَبَ اللَّهُ لَأَغْلِبَنَّ أَنَا وَرُسُلِي إِنَّ اللَّهَ قَوِيٌّ عَزِيزٌ

“Indeed, the ones who oppose Allah and His Messenger – those will be among the most humbled * Allah has written, “I will surely overcome, I and My messengers.” Indeed, Allah is Powerful and Exalted in Might” [Al-Mujadila: 20-21]

By the Khilafah and Jihad for the sake of Allah, We Support the Messenger of Allah ﷺ and will Liberate Masjid Al-Aqsa

O Muslims around the globe:

You have seen Macron’s hatred and black poisonous animosity against the Messenger of Allah ﷺ. So, what do they hate about Muhammad, the Messenger of Allah ﷺ?! They hate Allah’s Deen, the Deen of truth, the Deen of monotheism (Tawheed), because the French and Western civilisation is a disbelieving civilization; its false and crooked, they hate the Messenger of Allah ﷺ who calls for purity and chastity and preserves the honour, money and blood; because their civilization is a civilization of immorality, vice and perversion. They hate the Messenger of Allah ﷺ, the Prophet of mercy, guidance and light to the worlds; because the French and the Western civilisation is a bloody colonial civilization that killed people and plundered their goods. France’s crimes against Muslims are numerous, as it was a spearhead in the Crusades, and killed about two million martyrs in Algeria alone.

O Muslims: What encouraged the wicked, deceitful Macron to attack our Prophet and our Deen?!

Would he dared to attack us if our ruler was As-Siddiq or Al-Farouq!! Or Al-Rasheed or Al-Mu’tasim!! Or Salahuddin or Sultan Abdul Hamid?! Would he have dared if the Muslims had a state?! No, by Allah, but rather he was encouraged by the complicity of our villainous rulers, who see our Messenger and our Deen attacked, but they do not move nor speak out!!! Shame on you, O Muslim rulers, O submissive and immoral ones, you are accomplices with Macron in his crime by your silence, it is not enough for you to denounce and condemn. As for your ruling by other than what Allah has revealed, your loyalty to the Jews and the Christians and siding with them, and preventing the Ummah’s armies from carrying out Jihad for the sake of Allah (swt). And dividing the Ummah and separating it, is a greater crime and carries the most severe offense, and soon, Allah willing, the day when we will overthrow your thrones will come, and we will throw you into the dustbin of history.

O Muslims around the globe, O Muslim Armies:

Insulting the Messenger of Allah ﷺ is an insult to the Ummah and its Deen, and the response to France and its president is not only by denouncing, condemning and boycotting goods, but by closing embassies, mobilising armies, and declaring Jihad for the sake of Allah (swt). The example of Sultan Abdul Hamid and what he did when he stopped a play intended to insult the Messenger of Allah ﷺ, after he threatened France by declaring war against it, it is the best witness. Therefore, it is a crime that the armies remain silent and do not respond, and only unarmed Muslim individuals respond. It is known from a priori that it is not just individuals who respond to heads of state; rather, the response must be from the state, in a way that makes the offenders of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ humiliated.

From the Blessed Land of Palestine, we say to Macron, the enemy of Allah and his Messenger:

O enemy of Allah and His Messenger, prepare for the worse, for the crimes of France and the West behind it, will not be erased from the memory of the Ummah, and the coming Khilafah (Caliphate) will deal accordingly with France and the West. We have an appointment with the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Muhammad ﷺ. Its legions will move with takbeers and tahlil to invade France and conquer Rome, to establish justice in them and spread the light in its corners … Soon, Macron, we will eliminate your corrupt civilization, and purify the earth from the filth of your Capitalism. Soon, Allah willing, we will rule over you with the justice of Islam and its great civilization, so that the people of Europe would realize how deluded they were by the French Revolution and its fallen ideas, and how much they were deprived of the justice and mercy of Islam وَسَیَعْلَمُ الْكُفَّارُ لِمَنْ ‌عُقْبَى الدَّارِ “…and the disbelievers will know for whom is the final home” [Ar-Ra’d: 42].

O Muslims: Raise the voice aloud:

O Muslim armies, we are calling you. You are from the Ummah of Muhammad ﷺ, the best Ummah that was brought out to the people, and you are the holders of power, you are the most deserving of the people to support the Messenger of Allah ﷺ. We are calling you to support Allah’s Deen and establish the Khilafah (Caliphate). We have called you from Masjid Al-Aqsa, we called upon your robustness to liberate it. And today we call upon you again from the Blessed Land – Palestine to rise and support the Messenger of Allah ﷺ. Go forth, whether light or heavy to liberate Al-Aqsa. We urge you to answer the the call of Allah and His Messenger, and be supporters of Allah and His Messenger, and work with Hizb ut Tahrir and pledge allegiance to it to establish the Khilafah (Caliphate) to establish the Deen of Allah on earth,

قُلْ إِنْ كُنْتُمْ تُحِبُّونَ اللَّهَ فَاتَّبِعُونِي يُحْبِبْكُمُ اللَّهُ وَيَغْفِرْ لَكُمْ ذُنُوبَكُمْ وَاللَّهُ غَفُورٌ رَحِيمٌ

“Say, [O Muhammad], “If you should love Allah, then follow me, [so] Allah will love you and forgive you your sins. And Allah is Forgiving and Merciful.” [Al-i-Imran: 31]

Hizb ut Tahrir, The Blessed Land- Palestine

13 Rabii’ Al-Awwal 1442 AH

30/10/2020 CE