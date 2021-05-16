Incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik Border

On the night of April 28-29, there occured an armed conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border with the use of firearms during the conflict about 300 people were injured on both sides, more than 50 were killed.

According to media reports, on the eve of the territory of the site “Head watershed” the Tajik side began to install video surveillance cameras on the poles of the power line. Kyrgyz border guards and police officers in the Batken region demanded to suspend the installation of video cameras. About 150 people gathered at the site of the conflict and started throwing stones at each other. After that, the situation escalated and the sides began a firefight.

This zone has been a hotbed of constant conflicts and interethnic tensions for a long time, i.e. this was not a first time, and certainly not unexpected – the fault is the connivance of the authorities of the two countries, which for a long time deliberately allowed escalation and created situations favorable for interethnic conflict.

Although the conflict itself is essentially domestic in nature, the Tajik regime redirected it in a different direction. Someone associates this conflict with the big game of the United States in this region, and someone with the opening of a new Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan, which is completely incorrect. In fact, the conflict is purely domestic in nature and was associated with water distribution. But the Rakhmon regime hoping to take an advantage of the situation, began to conduct national-patriotic propaganda, transferring armed groups of the so-called “people’s militias” from different regions of Tajikistan, in the Tajik segment of social networks urgently were published calls to stand up for the homeland, and with the participation of preachers and imam-khatibs of mosques, the dead were equated with martyrs. This was done by the regime in order to push into the background in the minds of the Tajik people all the acute problems and issues around which the residents of the country have recently rallied. And how quickly the groups of the so-called “people’s militias” were created shows that the Tajik regime was preparing for exactly this scenario.

At the same time, one should not forget that in any case, all such an incidents are just a consequences of the colonial policy of Russia being implemented over the peoples of Central Asia, because Soviet Russia created borders that did not exist hitherto during the occupation, separating Muslims who lived together in the peace and harmony to each other in a single region of Turkestan for a thousand years. Naturally, an important role in these events was played by the current regimes in the countries of the region, obediently carrying out the orders of their colonial masters and implementing in countries for 30 years an anti-Islamic policy to secularize the people of the countries of the region and educate nationalism and patriotism in their minds.

