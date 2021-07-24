In Yemen, An Entire Generation is in Danger More than a Million School Age Children Are Out of School

The war in Yemen has entered its sixth year and there are no signs of an end to it, and the crisis in Yemen is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, from which its people have gained nothing but destruction, devastation, famine, poverty, bloodshed and incitement of strife.

It is a senseless war within international conflicts with regional and local tools that destroyed an entire generation and put the educational process at risk, as 6 million children in Yemen are at risk of dropping out of school, while the number of school dropouts has now exceeded two million children, boys and girls of school age!

The disruption of the educational process in Yemen is a target of the parties to the conflict. 231 attacks on schools have been recorded since March 2015, by the Houthis and the leaders of the Decisive Storm, and many educational facilities were completely destroyed, while some of them were converted into shelters for the displaced, or barracks. On the other hand, two-thirds of teachers have not received their salaries regularly for more than 4 years due to the conflict, which caused many to quit teaching to find another job to support their families.

In this case, many children became stuck in a perpetual cycle of poverty and lack of education, which pushed them into harsh and dangerous work to provide food for their families, or they were vulnerable to kidnappings by the Houthi militias. Furthermore, the thugs of Hadi and the transitional council have a share in the recruitment and exploitation of children, and both parties exploit them in fighting.

And what sets the Houthis apart is that they conduct sessions to brainwash children into loyalty to the sectarian ideas of the Houthi group.

Is it not the right of the children of Yemen to live a normal life and exercise their natural rights, including their right to education, obtaining certificates, and attaining academic positions from which they benefit and provide benefit to others?!

While the Western world is preoccupied with the conquest of space, robotics, and achieving high levels of scientific and technological attainment, Yemeni children are deprived of their basic right to education amid a frantic struggle over their country and its bounties. It is a struggle of power interests between America and Britain, through their regional agents (Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE) and their local tools, militias: from the Houthis to the mercenaries of Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi, and from the militias of the Transitional Council to the Taghoot of the United Nations.

The people of Yemen and their children are fed up with this injustice that gathered against them, but the feeling of injustice is not enough to make change. It is worthy of you, O the people of Yemen in particular and the Muslims in general, to stand in the face of the conflicting oppressors and their masters of the colonial Kuffar, and to work for what achieves your happiness and the satisfaction of your Lord; and that is to make Islam the arbitrator and find it in the reality of your life through the establishment of the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood.

At that time, Yemen will return to be happy once again and much better than it was, by the rule and justice of Islam, and Yemen will return to be a beacon of science, religion and language, and it will return to be prosperous and a blessing for all Muslims.

Women’s Section in The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

6 Dhu al-Hijjah 1442 – Friday, 16th July 2021

