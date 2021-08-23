In the Name of Power-Sharing, Pakistan’s Rulers are Striving to Salvage the US Colonialist State Structure in Afghanistan

An emergency meeting of Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) was held on 16 August 2021, chaired by Imran Khan and attended by federal ministers and commanders of Pakistan’s armed forces, regarding Afghanistan, as if an independent foreign policy decision was to be made. However, the declaration issued after the meeting merely mirrored that of the US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, issued on 13 August, after a meeting of international powers in Doha, Qatar, in which five demands were forwarded to the Taliban, upon which financial loans and international recognition depend. These demands were the formation of an inclusive government, representative government (democracy), securing (Western) human rights for women and minorities, guarantees that Afghan soil will not be used against other countries and the abiding of international laws (which innately secure Western hegemony). The participants of the National Security Council meeting reaffirmed that Pakistan would “continue to work with the international community and all Afghan stakeholders to facilitate an inclusive political settlement,” terming it as “the way forward” for the representation of all Afghan ethnic groups. Pakistan’s political and military leaderships presented the US demands their own, urging the Taliban to, “ensure that Afghan soil is not used by any terrorist group against any country,” when they are nothing more than hired facilitators of Western aspirations. This is also why, whilst the Afghan resistance was liberating Kabul, Pakistan’s leadership threatened the Taliban not to liberate Kabul “by force,” whilst pressurizing the Taliban to engage with the US puppets and participate fully in power-sharing within the Taghoot of Democracy.

The Bajwa-Imran regime is striving day and night as a hired facilitator to the White House and the Pentagon, to salvage American influence in our region. This is when the need of the time is to tear down the Durand Line fencing, cut the US air and ground supply lines and close the spy centers in the US diplomatic missions, as just some of the necessary steps to ensure that Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asia can unify as one Khilafah state. However, the Bajwa-Imran regime is bent upon securing the interests of its crusader masters, which is far removed from the aspirations of the Muslims of Pakistan and their armed forces. The regime is dismayed at the US leaving Afghanistan, having demanded talks when the US forces were at larger numbers, so that the Taliban would accept a larger US presence. Indeed, the sincere and aware can see that the Bajwa-Imran regime is the strongest pillar of US interests in the region. It was the full confidence of Biden in the loyalty of the Bajwa-Imran regime that allowed him to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, knowing that Pakistan’s rulers will facilitate the trapping of Taliban within the confines of the US directed negotiations, the colonialist international order and the Western invention of fixed border nation-statehood.

O Pakistan’s Armed Forces! The real fruits of liberating Kabul from American occupation will come only when Rawalpindi and Islamabad are cleansed of the colonialist American influence. Ending the regional American colonialist Raj is both within your capability and within the realm of deeds on which Allah (swt) has given you full control, about which you will be questioned on the Day of Resurrection. You are the ones who can change the tide of history towards Islam, as was the case previously. Hizb ut Tahrir under its global Ameer, Sheikh Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah is ready with a complete plan, so grant your Nussrah for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, which will rapidly unify the current states under Islam, establishing Islam’s global dominance now, as it was for centuries previously. Allah (swt) said,

[إِنَّمَا ذَلِكُمُ الشَّيْطَانُ يُخَوِّفُ أَوْلِيَاءَهُ فَلَا تَخَافُوهُمْ وَخَافُونِ إِن كُنتُم مُّؤْمِنِينَ]

“It was Satan who suggested to you the fear of his allies. Do not fear them, fear Me (swt), if you truly believe.”

[TMQ Surah Aali Imran, 3:175].

#Afghanistan #Afganistanأفغانستان#

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

11 Muharram 1443 – Thursday, 19th August 2021

No: 03 / 1443