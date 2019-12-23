In the Eyes of Allah, His Messenger ﷺ and Muslims, Musharraf is a Traitor as He Betrayed Islam and Muslims

A special court in Islamabad on Tuesday 17 December 2019 found former military ruler retired Gen Pervez Musharraf guilty of high treason and handed him a death sentence under Article 6 of the Constitution. In a rapid reaction to the ruling, the armed forces media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), stated, “The decision given by special court about General Pervez Musharraf, retired, has been received with lot of pain and anguish by rank and file of Pakistan armed forces…”

Musharraf came to power after ousting the then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a 1999 bloodless coup. In an infamous purge in 2007, Musharraf imposed a state of emergency and placed several key judges under house arrest in Islamabad and elsewhere in Pakistan. He was booked in a treason case in December 2013, when the PML-N government under Nawaz returned to power. Article 6 of the Constitution says: “Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or hold in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance the Constitution by use of force or show of force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason.” The punishment for high treason is death or lifetime imprisonment, according to the High Treason (Punishment) Act, 1973.

There is no doubt that Musharraf is a traitor, but not because he suspended the constitution of Pakistan, as it is not formulated solely from the Quran and Sunnah. The constitution is a man-made constitution. It is merely an extension of the Act of India 1935, through which the British Raj ruled the subcontinent in its last days and has no value in the eyes of Islam. As the constitution of Pakistan is man-made, parliament changes it, or suspends a few articles from it in the name of emergency, to pursue personal interests or the interests of masters sitting in Washington. Similarly a military dictator abrogates or suspends the constitution of Pakistan, as it is a man-made constitution, for his personal interests or for the interests of American masters. Seventy two years of Pakistan’s history is full of such incidents, where democratic and military rulers changed or suspended the constitution of Pakistan, in the name of the national interest, which has always been for their personal or American interests.

Musharraf is a traitor as he betrayed Allah (swt), His Messenger ﷺ and the Muslims. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, Musharraf presented the idea of dividing Kashmir into five regions, two under Pakistan control, two under Indian control and one region as an independent state, which was an American plan.

Musharraf allowed India to construct 740 Km long fencing along the Line of control (LoC), which Pakistan had been opposing on the principle that this is not a permanent border, but a cease-fire line over which India has no right to construct such a structure. Musharraf allowed this fencing to prevent Mujahideen from Pakistan to go inside Occupied Kashmir and fight Indian forces. He declared all Kashmiri mujahideen groups as proscribed “terrorists,” even though they were fighting against Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir. Musharraf allowed America to invade Afghanistan, to dislodge a Pakistan friendly regime and replace it with an anti-Pakistan, pro-Indian regime in Kabul. He himself admitted in his infamous book, “In the Line of Fire” that he killed and arrested many mujahideen who were coming to Pakistan, to escape carpet bombing of US war planes.

He also admitted in the same book that he took dollars for his services in capturing the mujahideen and their families and handing them over to the US. He allowed American drones to fly from Pakistan’s soil to attack on the Muslims living in the tribal areas of Pakistan, which resulted in the killing of hundreds of innocent Muslims. In only one incident, more than eighty students, mostly children, of an Islamic school were killed by a US drone in Bajaur.

He attacked the Lal Masjid of Islamabad and killed hundreds of students, in a hail of bullets and the burning by white phosphorus. Musharraf allowed the American CIA, FBI and the private military of the US, the Raymond Davis network and Black Water, to operate throughout Pakistan, roaming freely even in the most sensitive places.

He abducted Afia Siddiqi along with her three children and handed them over to the US. His hands are soaked in the blood of Muslims and blackened by sins.

So certainly Musharaf is a traitor to Islam and Muslims and his sentence is death in this world and Hellfire in the Hereafter. Allah (swt) said, وَعَدَ اللّهُ الْمُنَافِقِينَ وَالْمُنَافِقَاتِ وَالْكُفَّارَ نَارَ جَهَنَّمَ خَالِدِينَ فِيهَا هِيَ حَسْبُهُمْ وَلَعَنَهُمُ اللّهُ وَلَهُمْ عَذَابٌ مُقِيمٌ “Allah has promised the hypocrite men and the hypocrite women and the infidels, the Fire of Hell, to abide in it forever. That is enough for them, Allah has cursed them, and for them is a lasting chastisement.” [Surah At-Tauba 9:68]

Shahzad Shaikh

Deputy to the Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan