In the Absence of the Khilafah, Afghanistan is a Country where Babies are Sentenced to Death Before They Can Start Living!

On Tuesday the 12th May 2020, gunmen stormed a maternity hospital in the western part of the Afghan capital Kabul, beginning an hour-long shoot-out with the police and killing 24 people, including newborn babies, their mothers and an unspecified number of nurses. The attackers had walked straight past a number of other wards, all closer to the entrance of Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi hospital, and made straight for the maternity unit. This was no mistake or collateral damage, rather it was an ambiguous attack and systematic targeting and cold-blooded execution of the mothers. They went through the rooms in the maternity ward, shooting women in their beds. Eighteen babies were left motherless after this deadly rampage. The US officials and western media have declared ISIS to be responsible for this attack. Furthermore, according to the quarterly report by the UNAMA, more than 150 children were killed during the first three months of this year.

Indeed, since the American invasion, not a day has gone by without innocent people and children being terrorized and killed. Afghanistan today is a country where babies are sentenced to death before they can start living; it is a country where mothers are shot at upon giving birth, before they can see the face of their newborn baby; and it is a country where people have to wash the bloody corpses of their wives and children during the holy month of Ramadan, in a fasting state and filled with grief. The government fails to provide an iota of protection and security for the Ummah. On the contrary, the corrupt rulers support the enemies of Islam and help them commit more massacres against the innocent.

President Ashraf Ghani, in order to cool down public sentiments and please his masters, ordered the Afghan security forces to switch from an active defense mode to an offensive one and to resume their operations against the enemies. Mr. Ghani did not guarantee security in any of the public places in Afghanistan since the US invasion. Whether it’s schools, hospitals or streets or even civilian homes. Innocent men, women and children are being mercilessly killed everywhere. Which enemies should the Afghan security forces fight, so that the Ummah can feel safe and protected?

Oh, Muslims of Afghanistan! What have the countries around the world, the UN and the human rights organizations done for you so far? Now, even your newborn babies are mercilessly killed, while others are deprived of the love and comfort of their mother’s arms. Isn’t that enough proof, that the enemies of Islam – the colonial Western governments – and their puppet regimes and allies, can never offer you peace and security and that the situation in the country is deteriorating with every passing day? Isn’t it time to work for real change and a system that can establish security for the whole Muslim Ummah? Only the Khilafah (Caliphate) based upon the Method of the Prophethood can save the women and children of the Ummah from these massacres and these bloody days, for Islam prescribed it as the shield and guardian of the believers. The Muslims need a sincere leader, a Khalifah, who recognizes the real enemy of the Ummah, fights against them and offers protection and security to all his people. Abdullah ibn Umar (ra) narrated that he saw the Messenger of Allah ﷺ making tawaf of the Ka’bah and saying, «مَا أَطْيَبَكِ وَأَطْيَبَ رِيحَكِ، مَا أَعْظَمَكِ وَأَعْظَمَ حُرْمَتَكِ، وَالَّذِي نَفْسُ مُحَمَّدٍ بِيَدِهِ، لَحُرْمَةُ الْمُؤْمِنِ أَعْظَمُ عِنْدَ اللَّهِ حُرْمَةً مِنْكِ، مَالِهِ، وَدَمِهِ، وَأَنْ نَظُنَّ بِهِ إِلَّا خَيْراً» “How delightful you are, and how great is your scent! How magnificent you are, and how great is your sanctity! But by the one in whose hand is the soul of Muhammad, the sanctity of a believer, his wealth and his blood, is greater in the sight of Allah than your sanctity, and we do not think of him except good.” (Ibn Majah)

Women’s Section in The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Thursday, 28th Ramadan 1441 AH

21/05/2020 CE

Issue No: 1441 AH / 022