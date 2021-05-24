In Light of General Bajwa’s Weak Stance, the Muslims of Pakistan Directly Demand Mobilization of their Armed Forces for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Masjid

Overwhelmed by public pressure to mobilize Pakistan Army to Al-Aqsa Masjid, Foreign Minister Shah, Mahmood Qureshi, used the National Assembly platform to raise a call for countrywide peaceful protests against the ongoing Jewish aggression in Palestine. The protests are to be held on Friday 21 May 2021. As for General Bajwa, he has not even dared to comment on Al-Aqsa once, for fear of his Western masters.

The Muslims of Pakistan are furious over the barbaric attacks upon Masjid Al-Aqsa, martyring of unarmed Palestinian women, children and elderly, and the relentless destruction of their homes by aerial bombardment. The Muslims of Pakistan are further angered when they see that, despite having large armies of Muslims surrounding the Jewish state from all sides, the Zionist entity has no fear of reprisal from them. The Muslims of Pakistan have turned their faces away from the Bajwa-Imran regime, who claims to want to make Pakistan a state of Madinah, but has restrained the willing and capable military from taking action.

The response of the Muslims of Pakistan is markedly different from the past. In the past, people bought into the regime’s narrative, referring the matter to the OIC, Arab League, international community or United Nations. However, this time Muslims have simply rejected all these actions as they have seen that OIC and Arab League are dead horses, whilst international community and United Nations are tools for the Western colonialist nations who simply protect the aggressor not the oppressed.

Today, the Muslims of Pakistan directly demand the mobilization of their armed forces. The social media, whether Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, has been abuzz with the demand of the mobilization of Pakistan armed forces. The demand is so intense that the Army Chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, reminded Muslims that Pakistan’s armed forces are for Pakistan alone. On 13th May 2021, General Bajwa said, “The security, safety and wellbeing of people of Pakistan is our responsibility…. As soldiers we take pride to be on duty and defending the motherland irrespective of the front or occasion.”

However, despite General Bajwa’s weak stance, the Muslims of Pakistan have not retreated from their demand. Journalists, social media activists, retired military personnel, ‘Ulema and the common man are all demanding the mobilization of the armed forces.

The gaping gulf between the rulers and the Ummah has reached a point that can never be bridged. The rulers want to remain loyal to their Western masters, but the Ummah insists on loyalty to Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw). This state of affairs is unsustainable. Change is inevitable. Nationalist divisions within Muslim Lands are straining before collapse. Indeed, the Khilafah (Caliphate) is on the horizon. Then we will see the march of Muslim armies towards the Blessed Land of Palestine under a Khaleefah Rashid. Then this blessed land will once again be cleansed from the filth of Kuffr and Shirk, reverted back to its past glory.

(وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللَّهِ يَنصُرُ مَن يَشَاء وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الرَّحِيمُ)

“On that day will the believers rejoice. At the victory granted by Allah. He grants victory to whomsoever He pleases. He is the Most Mighty, the Most Compassionate” [Ar-Rum 30:4-5]

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Engineer Shahzad Shaikh

Deputy to the Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan