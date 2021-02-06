In a Precedent that has not been known in the History of Islam and MuslimsThe Rulers of Sudan Surrender their Weapons to the Usurping Enemy of the Land of Isra and Mi’raj

Sudanese Defense Minister Yassin Ibrahim was reported to gift an M16 assault rifle to the Jewish Entity’s Intelligence Minister Elie Cohen during his visit to Khartoum last week, while Cohen carried baskets of vegetables and olive oil for them.

Gifting the usurping enemy of the land of Israa and Mi’raj, which has the first Muslim qiblah, and the third of the Holy Mosques, which the Muslims have preserved; when they had a state for hundreds of years, and then was lost with the loss of the Caliphate, and it became in the hands of the brothers of monkeys and pigs …

This gifting is symbolic, for he who gives his weapons to his enemy, means that his surrender and submission to the enemy, because even on the scale of the hateful patriotism that they sing about, is it not the Jewish entity that killed people in Sudan? Specifically, in eastern Sudan in cold blood more than once, and each time the government used to say that it reserves the right to respond and does not, and the last thing that this monstrous entity did against Sudan was to strike the weapons plant in Yarmouk, without the government’s response, and the people knew the weakness of these rulers; the former and the present, who gave up their weapons to the enemy. So, what a shame and disgrace, for this is a precedent that Muslims have not experienced in their long history, even in moments of their weakness they do not submit to the enemy, and they do not collapse and subject like this ugly subjection!

History mentioned the positions of pride for the Islamic Ummah, when it had a state that brought it glory and honor. It was narrated that Saad bin Abi Waqas; commander of Muslim armies in the conquests of Persia, sent Asim bin Amr Al-Tamimi in a delegation to Khosrow; King of Persia, then Yazdegerd asked for a sack of soil, and gave it to Asim. He thought that he was insulting them by that, thus Asim carried the soil with joy, and he went to the army of the Muslims, and said to them good news, by Allah, they handed you over their land, so victory was for the Muslims in the Battle of Qadisiyyah.

We, in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan, dissociate ourselves before Allah from the actions of these lowly rulers, and we know that this Ummah will not be cherished except by the establishment of the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, which will not give the Jewish entity a weapon like what the rulers of Sudan did, but rather will fight them and evacuate them from the Holy Land and purify it from their desecration, and that this will soon be, with Allah’s permission.

Allah (swt) says:

(وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هُوَ قُلْ عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ قَرِيباً)

“When is that?” Say, Perhaps it will be soon.” [Al-Isra: 51].

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

19 Jumada II 1422 – MOnday, 1st February 2021

HTS: 1442/46

(Translated)

