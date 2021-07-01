Imran Khan “In Cahoots with China”

As the world increasingly speaks out against China’s genocide of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, the quietest voices continue to belong to the leaders of Muslim-majority countries. [Pakistani PM Imran] Khan said, “This is not the case, according to them,” adding that any disagreements between Pakistan and China are hashed out privately. (vox)

Comment:

The reason behind the silence of heads of Muslim countries is the fear of losing their connection with the supposed to be expected new superpower. A major factor for Beijing in its relationship with Pakistan is counter-terrorism. In their joint press statement after the Xi-Khan meeting in September, “China appreciated Pakistan’s unrelenting efforts and tremendous sacrifices in counter-terrorism.” Beijing also “supported Pakistan in implementing its National Action Plan. China’s keen interest in counter-terrorism relates to the persecution of Uyghur Muslims in its restive northwestern province of Xinjiang. Beijing certainly views Pakistan as a critical ally in this fight as it is a neighbouring state, and is equally, if not more, scared of the rise of Islam.

The Chinese government has been waging a mass crackdown on millions of Uighurs, by imprisoning them in detention centers in Xinjiang – where they are beaten, deprived of food and subjected to medical experiments – and promoting “mass rape” in the name of ethnic unity. We not only share a border with Uighur Muslims but also our faith, and this faith makes it their right to ask for help and our responsibility to help them. This is the second time Imran Khan has simply denied the reality of Uighur Muslims. He should know that pretence is not going to do him any good. Ignorance doesn’t go in favour of a leader, especially if he shares the faith with the people he refuses to recognize.

Here it needs to be noticed, that China is planning and acting according to its expected future rise, while Imran Khan does not have the ability to think beyond the end of his term. The term he won’t be able to finish if he doesn’t get loans from China. According to him, “China has helped us”. “They came to help us when we were at rock bottom, and so we are really grateful to the Chinese government.” China didn’t give billions in loan to Pakistan out of the goodness of its heart; it did so partly to make Pakistan dependent on China.

Rasoolullah (saw) said:

«الْمُؤْمِنُ لِلْمُؤْمِنِ كَالْبُنْيَانِ يَشُدُّ بَعْضُهُ بَعْضًا»

“The relationship of the believer with another believer is like (the bricks of) a building, each strengthens the other.”

Not being united under the same ideology is the only reason why China and other powerful countries can exploit us. This unity is not possible under the Capitalist ideology, as this ideology believes in nation states and boundaries and worshipping of personal interest. Being trapped in the debt cycle has made us their slaves and they would never want this slavery to end. In fact the race is between struggling masters who are surviving on the labour and resources of these entangled Muslims, who could have been on top, if united, and safe from these vultures. Once all the Muslim areas unite under the shade of Khilafah (Caliphate) and take charge of their resources and get rid of the traitor opportunists, it will inshaAllah become the Foremost Global State. Let us work for the establishment of the Khilafah, as it is not just our only condition for survival, it is our duty and will safeguard our “Deen and Dunya” both and no one can dare harm our Muslim brothers and sisters.

Rasoolullah (saw) said: «لاَ يُؤْمِنُ أَحَدُكُمْ حَتَّى يُحِبَّ لأَخِيهِ مَا يُحِبُّ لِنَفْسِهِ» “None of you believes until he loves for his brother what he loves for himself.”

Ikhlaq Jehan