If the Khilafah State, the State of Care Existed, It would not have Delayed Evacuating its Citizens from China who were Infected with the Coronavirus

The Transitional Government is delaying the evacuation of its citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan that is infected with the Coronavirus, which forced their families to hold a protest, today, Wednesday, 19/2/2020, in front of the Presidential Palace in the capital, Khartoum. This is the third (protest) of its kind, to demand the evacuation of their sons stranded there.

This Transitional Government’s delay clearly shows in the evacuation of the Sudanese from this city. Despite the miserable reality they suffer, they are trapped in university housing, and suffer from the lack of necessities: food and water, and despite their repeated appeals in the media to evacuate them quickly, the government is stalling, giving excuses worse than sin; the high cost of chartering a plane!! Although the country’s leaders and delegations are in a state of constant travel at exorbitant costs, they roam the countries of the world east and west, so how difficult is it for them to provide one plane to evacuate their nationals from this endemic city?! Although their number, according to media estimates, is around 130 people, none of them are infected with the virus, they do not need a fleet of aircraft to evacuate them! Or is it the abhorrent class system, where the ruling class is not like the common class?!

If the Khilafah State (Caliphate) existed, it would not be late in evacuating its subjects from China, or from anywhere in the world, because that is the duty of the state in Islam. The Prophet ﷺ said: «… فَالْإِمَامُ رَاعٍ وَهُوَ مَسْئُولٌ عَنْ رَعِيَّتِهِ» “… the Imam is a shepherd and he is responsible for his subjects.” The Prophet ﷺ, as the first ruler of the state of Islam, and his rightly guided successors after him, applied this practically, when the people of Medina heard a noise that disturbed them. They found the Prophet ﷺ, the head of state, the first at the place of the commotion, he rode on a horse without a saddle, indicating his speed and urgency, he checked the news and confirmed it to reassure the people and stop their fear. In A’am ar-Ramada (Year of the Ashes), Caliph Umar (ra) was the one who fed people with his hands while he was hungry. When his stomach made a sound of hunger he said to it, “You will not taste meat until the children of the Muslims are satisfied.” It is the state of Islam, the state of care that Muslims miss today.

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan warn the government against delaying the evacuation of our sons from the ghost town (Wuhan), and we confirm what we have always shown, that the nature of these patriotic states that colonialism created after the demolition of the Khilafah are states of taxes, not of care. Rather, it is only the Khilafah Rashidah state on the method of Prophethood is capable of achieving care for all its subjects. The people of Sudan must support the great project of the Khilafah and support its workers to gain the glory of the world and the reward of the Hereafter. For the Khilafah is the promise of Allah (swt) and the glad tidings of his Messenger ﷺ who said: «ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةً عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُبُوَّةٍ» “Then there will be a Khilafah (caliphate) on the method of Prophethood.”

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Wednesday, 25th Jumada II 1441 AH

19/02/2020 CE

No: HTS 1441 / 34