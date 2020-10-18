If a Muslim is Branded a ‘Terrorist’ even a Court Acquittal cannot save him

A Muslim Branded as a ‘Terrorist’ Deserves No Court Acquittal under Secular Regimes!

On Wednesday, 7 October 2020 Nairobi Chief Magistrate, Francis Andayi cleared Liban Abdillahi Omar of Westgate terror attack charges. On Thursday, 8 October 2020 some few minutes after leaving the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) headquarters in Upper Hill, Abdillahi Omar was ‘abducted’ by men carrying guns. The event took place while Omar was in the company of his sisters in a taxi vehicle (The Star, 08/10/2020).

Comment:

This latest ‘abduction’ comes after the last one that took place on 16 August 2020 where Sheikh Khalid Swaleh, Ustadh Juma Shamte and Hassan all from Markaz Noor located in Mtondia, Kilifi County. The abductors were alleged to be officers from the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) who raided the premises at 1am (Daily Nation, 16/08/2020). Before the 16th August event there was another brutal attack that took place on Saturday, 30/05/2020 at Kibundani area in Kwale County, where Muslims woke up to the news of the killing of a Muslim man, Mohamed Rahma Mapenzi (41 years old) his two children, Swalia Rahma (6 years old) and Idd Rahma (3 years old). In addition, the deceased’s remaining family members were fatal wounded with his eight months’ pregnant wife, Mwanahalima Mwachili lost her pregnancy while she was admitted in Msambweni Hospital in critical condition (The Standard, 31/05/2020).

This latest incident is a confirmation that Kenya is a mafia secular democratic state that alleges to uphold the rule of law when in reality it strives to stifle judicial independence. The so-called kidnapping is just a plot by state security apparatus to instill fear in the minds and hearts of Muslims. Furthermore, sending signals to the judicial officers that they only need convictions in cases related to the fight against ‘terrorists and extremists’ and that acquittal is not an option in the proceedings!

Kenya is deeply involved in sacrificing its citizens in the name of fighting Western instigated war against Islam and Muslims on the pretext of combating terrorism and extremism. Kenya’s laws and policies are influenced by her Western colonial masters led by Britain and her allies. That is why it invaded Somalia in order to protect her master’s interests in the name of fighting Alshabab, a group infiltrated and led by Western agents. Hence, Islam is vilified and Muslims’ blood is spilled and property confiscated.

It was unsurprising for Kenya’s president to visit France for a three-state visit that commenced on 30 September 2020 and then on his way back to the country he visited Egypt. The two countries are known for their atrocious policies against Islam and Muslims with the latter’s president known for being ruthless to an extent of destroying mosques and banning Islamic literature on the pretext of promoting extremism! On the hand, the former is preparing the launch of policies on December, 2020 aimed at combating the so-called ‘radical Islam’ that is incompatible with secular laws of the French republic.

It is incumbent upon Muslims in Kenya and across the world to understand the reality surrounding Islam and Muslims today. The actuality is whoever adopts the Islamic creed that none is worthy of worship except Allah and Muhammad is His Messenger; and endeavors to live accord to the said dogma; is considered an enemy by the secular regimes i.e. a ‘terrorist or an ‘extremist’ that deserves to be fought to adopt the secular creed and become a ‘moderate Muslim’ who measure actions based on interests and benefits (secular laws)!

Islam and Muslims will continue to languish under these secular capitalist regimes since they dread the return of Islam as an alternative ideology on the global arena. It is imperative to note that the only way out of this oppression and persecution is to join efforts and work with Hizb ut Tahrir an Islamic political party. A party that spearheads the resumption of the Islamic way of life via the reestablishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) based on the method of Prophethood. Khilafah is the guardian and shield that will protect Islam, Muslims and humanity at large against the plots by enemies of Islam and Muslims. It is under the Khilafah that Muslims will be ruled according to the Islamic Shari’ah and in turn accorded respect and dignity and their blood, property and sanctity secured. Furthermore, humanity will enjoy genuine peace, tranquility and prosperity under the just leadership of the Khalifah (Caliph). Allah (swt) says: وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللَّهِ يَنصُرُ مَن يَشَاء وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الرَّحِيمُ * وَعْدَ اللَّهِ لَا يُخْلِفُ اللَّهُ وَعْدَهُ وَلَكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ النَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ “And that day believers will rejoice. In the victory of Allah. He gives victory to whom He wills, and He is the Exalted in Might, the Merciful. It is the promise of Allah. Allah does not fail in His promise, but most of the people do not know.” [Ar-Rum 30: 4 – 6]

Ali Nassoro Ali

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir