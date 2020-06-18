How Long will the People in Yemen be Deprived of a Decent Living?!

Clashes raged again in the governorates of Abyan and Shabwa in southern Yemen on Friday 06/06/2020 between the Abdrabbuh’s legitimacy forces and the Transitional Council, which was renewed two months ago, after its first outbreaks in the beginning of August 2019, as if the war that that was ignited with the entry of the Houthis Sana’a with the legitimacy of Abdrabbuh on multiple fronts throughout the country in the year 2014 did not satisfy them! The fighting between the legitimacy of Abdrabbuh and the transitional government is to remove the South Revolutionary Council and those who follow it of American men from the political scene in the south and the Houthis in the north.

People in Yemen were affected by these wars and conflicts, so their homes, cities and villages were bombed and destroyed, and were displaced from them, and their roads were blocked, so they travel long distances for long hours to reach their destinations. No one would imagine that the road that a passenger used to travel between Sana’a and Marib in two and a half hours would require 18 hours, and the road from Aden to Sanaa instead of taking 7 hours would require 16 hours, and the road from Al-Hawban to the city of Taiz instead of taking 20 minutes, it would require a full day. Not to mention cutting off people’s livelihoods and cutting the salaries of employees for years, and in return they are drawn to the fronts to get crumbs and put their lives at risk to no avail, cutting off public electricity in exchange for operating private stations, and closing schools and hospitals…

All of this for what? Is it to relieve people from the high prices of petrol products and the necessary foodstuffs? Are they fighting for providing services to them? No, by Allah, people are the last concern for the conflicting parties, from the far north to the far south and from the far east to the far west. They have been found to achieve worse goals than the people of Yemen could imagine.

O People of Yemen: All these things that all these people are doing to you, such as delaying the road travel, cutting electricity and other sordid methods, to disturb your livelihood so that you can accept the solutions they bring to you that will make your lives deadlier than they are. You must enjoy a safe life in your cities, villages and roads, and not to be intimidated, and receive the services of electricity, medicine and education without favour from anyone, because all of this is at the heart of the state’s function in Islam.

Getting out from the life of misery that people in Yemen live in is achieved by returning to the application of Islam in all affairs of life by establishing the second Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophethood, the glad tiding of Rasulullah ﷺ who said: «…ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ» “Then there will be Khilafah according to the method of Prophethood.” that makes people secured in their livelihood according to his saying ﷺ: «حَتَّى يَسِيرَ الرَّاكِبُ مِنْ صَنْعَاءَ إِلَى حَضْرَمَوْتَ، لاَ يَخَافُ إِلَّا اللَّهَ، أَوِ الذِّئْبَ عَلَى غَنَمِهِ» “till a traveller from Sana’a to Hadramawt, will fear none but Allah, or a wolf as regards his sheep” So, will the people of Yemen extend their hands with those who work to establish it?

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ اسْتَجِيبُواْ لِلّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُم لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life.” [Al-Anfal: 24]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Monday, 24th Shawwal 1441 AH

15/06/2020 CE

No: HTY- 1441 / 21