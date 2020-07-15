How do the Houthis Accept USAID Assistance?!

In his briefing on Tuesday 07/07/2020, the Spokesman for the Houthi Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree accused the US Agency for Development (USAID) operating in Yemen of being involved in supplying weapons to the other side of the Yemeni fighting front, which his Houthi followers seized it as he said…

It is worth noting that during the years 2016-2019, the US Agency for Development provided $14.46 million worth of work distributed in 19 governorates in the country – which the Houthis control in the north and south of Yemen – where the agency’s work is concentrated in the provinces of Ibb and Abyan, and it cooperates with other foreign organizations that rushed to save the Houthis in providing food and medicine, paving roads, and removing waste, and others, to settle the matter of ruling to the Houthis in the north of the country. The agency continues its work that expanded in Yemen to reach six ministries before 2011.

Exposing the truth of the USAID compels the Houthis to remove it immediately from Yemen, if America is truly their enemy, and not content with the statements made by Brigadier General Saree and other Houthi leaders towards America, such as what happened with the World Food Program, which caused the Houthis to storm its actions in Yemen then, they remained silent and the program continued to work as before, under the auspices of the American Lise Grande, who is staying in Sana’a! And the slogan “America kills the Yemeni people” – which the Houthis raised – has vanished from the fronts for good. All this is to sow ash in the eyes of the followers, so that they can believe their hostility to America, and the political actions between America and their leadership are hidden from them under the table, not revealed to them except by chance. General Saree’s statements are only for domestic consumption to embody hostility to America, and the followers do not ask the important question, how do the Houthis accept American aid in the first place, and it is a shame for them to accept it?!

But what is strange is that the weapons reached the hands of the Houthis more than once, which means that the matter of delivering weapons to the Houthis is intended, and so many weapons they seized on the fighting fronts, which has never happened in Yemen’s military history! The agency’s slogan means that weapons must reach the Houthis, not others.

The origin in whoever comes to power is to take care of people’s affairs by himself and not wait for aid from anyone, because aid is the new face of colonialism and a direct and permanent intervention in the country to manage it from within and direct it politically, economically and militarily by those who provide aid, something which has not stopped over decades, so what if it was an American aid?! It is to introduce the American political hegemony into the country. This is what happened in Ecuador, Colombia, Guatemala, Panama, Indonesia, Egypt, and the line is long … Islam obliges the ruler not to give the disbelievers an authority over the Muslims, the Almighty said: وَلَن يَجْعَلَ اللَّهُ لِلْكَافِرِينَ عَلَى الْمُؤْمِنِينَ سَبِيلاً “And Allah will never allow an authority to the disbelievers over the believers” [An-Nisa: 141].

The second Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophethood is the one who will take care of Muslims with Islam the right to care, and uproot the influence of the Kuffar from Yemen in particular and from Muslim countries in general. So, O people of Iman and wisdom, be among the workers to establish it.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Friday, 19th Dhul Qi’dah 1441 AH

10/07/2020 CENo: HTY- 1441 / 25