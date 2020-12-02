How could you open up the Last of the Muslim Fortresses – ‘The Family’ to the Kafir Colonialists?!

From Women’s Section in Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah Sudan to the Transitional Government

By the Cabinet’s signature on the withdrawal of previous reservations to the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child; which is based on Western civilization; A civilization of immorality, dissolution, and disobedience, the functional transitional government has opened before the Kafir colonial West the last fortress that remained insurmountable to its destroyed civilization; the family , with which it draws itself closer to this colonial Kafir. It is the transitional government that has been, since its inception, linking its livelihood, security, life, and death to its disbelieving masters. Therefore, it is continuing to dry up the remaining legal rulings from people’s lives to satisfy its Kafir masters!

We in the Women’s Section in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan reject these laws based on Western civilization, and we mobilize the energies of Muslims, the free women and men, to work to put an end to the betrayal of these rulers; by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood that cause Muslims and all people to enter into obedience to Allah, the Almighty says: يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا ادْخُلُوا فِي السِّلْمِ كَافَّةً وَلَا تَتَّبِعُوا خُطُوَاتِ الشَّيْطَانِ إِنَّهُ لَكُمْ عَدُوٌّ مُبِينٌ “O you who have believed, enter into Islam completely [and perfectly] and do not follow the footsteps of Satan. Indeed, he is to you a clear enemy.” [Al-Baqara: 208].

And we explain the following facts:

First: It is the Western civilization; with its capitalist ideology, that has inherited to today’s world this unlimited misery. Family and child laws are what made more than 70% of the people in the West the children of fornication and illegal relations, and brought forth young men and women who were disobedient to their parents and teachers, and made men and women who put their fathers and mothers in elderly homes! Is this a civilization that a sound person would take as a role model?!

Second: The child in the West is the victim of family disintegration, and parents’ indulgence in desires, which their absence from him leads to delinquency, crime, drugs, and moral decay, and has not been safeguarded by the ideas of freedoms because they are the scourge, nor the laws of Western civilization because they are false. As for the child in our country, he is a victim of poverty that leads to lack of education, homelessness, and taking up arms with armed groups. But who has created poverty in our country rich of wealth and who killed the poor? And who is pumping weapons for the rebels to put their hands on the country’s wealth? Are they not the colonial Kuffar preceded by the puppet rulers?!

Third: The Islamic creed is the basis of Muslims’ life in their laws and regulations, and it fundamentally and in detail contradicts the Kafir Western civilization, including the African Child Charter, a complete contradiction that is signified by the following:

Everyone who has reached the stage of puberty, male or female, is not considered a child, contrary to the African Charter, which considers everyone under the age of 18 years a child. The Islamic personalities who were raised on the Holy Quran and the Noble Sunnah, and made the Messenger of Allah ﷺ, their example are strong, creative and distinguished personalities in their thinking and their concern is progress and stability, but in the West, due to the shallowness of thought, the person is irresponsible and reckless during his first childhood and his youth.

Islam permits engagement and marriage under the age of 18 at a time when this charter forbids it and it is falsehood. Islam seeks to satisfy instincts with the Halal (permissible) way, and forbids sexual relations between children and others, and what has spread in the West of dissolution is because of what is stated in this Charter.

The charter prohibits corporal punishment of a child, at a time when Islam directs the use of light corporal punishment for a child who reaches 10 years of age. Islam also guarantees the right to discipline and not revenge, in accordance with Sharia regulations, and imposing corporal punishment by parents and teachers, which prevents problems of rebellion, bullying, carrying weapons, the recklessness of young men and women, and their corruption, as is the case in the West.

Anyone who has reached the puberty is not a child, but an adult, and is not punished even in schools except with a court ruling, which reveals that these laws are for the demolition of the family in Sudan and not for its construction! How not when the door is wide open for children to act without restrictions or controls in the home, society and even the state?!

This is just the tip of the iceberg of the rulings of Divine Revelation, أَلَا يَعْلَمُ مَنْ خَلَقَ وَهُوَ اللَّطِيفُ الْخَبِيرُ “Does He who created not know, while He is the Subtle, the Acquainted?” ]Al-Mulk: 14[.

These are examples of the rulings of Islam that Hizb ut Tahrir seeks to apply in reality, to bring happiness, tranquillity and security to a world which the Western civilization caused it to inherit misery, unhappiness, anxiety, and turmoil, so let us hasten to the obedience to Allah by working to resume the Islamic way of life by establishing the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood.

O the Transitional Government:

O sons of Muslims who are involved in obedience to the Kafir West:

Do you not learn from the death that snatches kings and people around you, so that you realize the greatness of Allah (swt), and the necessity of entering into His obedience, and rejecting His disobedience?! Do you not learn from the reality of the agents who were sincere in obedience to the West and ended up staying in graves or prisons?! So, return to your senses, and enter into obedience to your Lord, for returning to the truth is a virtue, take your hands of the disobedience, and hand over the ruling to those who are able to apply the law of Allah and establish the second Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood.

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah intervenes between a man and his heart and that to Him you will be gathered” [Al-Anfal: 24].

Official Spokeswoman of the Women’s Section in Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Tuesday, 16th Rabii’ II 1442 AH

01/12/2020 CE

No: 1442 / 03