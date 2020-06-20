Houthis’ Wickedness, Ignorance, Opportunism and their Greed to Raise Money

The Houthi’s Political Bureau recently issued a new decision to amend the executive regulations of the Zakat Law No. 2 of 1999. Strangely enough, they did not bring down the rulings and ideas of Islam related to this, but they focused only on how to raise as much money as possible, whether it’s halal or haram! Their greed for money led them to assign names to things other than their names, and here is an explanation of some important points mentioned in the law:

– The booty is what is taken from the “Kuffar/disbelievers” in the battlefields and is attached to it the Fai’, that is taken from them without a fight. As evidenced by the verse: وَاعْلَمُواْ أَنَّمَا غَنِمْتُم مِّن شَيْءٍ فَأَنَّ لِلّهِ خُمُسَهُ وَلِلرَّسُولِ وَلِذِي الْقُرْبَى وَالْيَتَامَى وَالْمَسَاكِينِ وَابْنِ السَّبِيلِ إِن كُنتُمْ آمَنتُمْ بِاللّهِ وَمَا أَنزَلْنَا عَلَى عَبْدِنَا يَوْمَ الْفُرْقَانِ يَوْمَ الْتَقَى الْجَمْعَانِ وَاللّهُ عَلَى كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ “And know that anything you obtain of war booty – then indeed, for Allah is one fifth of it and for the Messenger and for [his] near relatives and the orphans, the needy, and the [stranded] traveller, if you have believed in Allah and in that which We sent down to Our Servant on the day of criterion – the day when the two armies met. And Allah, over all things, is competent.” [Al-Anfal: 41].

And His (swt) saying: مَّا أَفَاء اللَّهُ عَلَى رَسُولِهِ مِنْ أَهْلِ الْقُرَى فَلِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ وَلِذِي الْقُرْبَى وَالْيَتَامَى وَالْمَسَاكِينِ وَابْنِ السَّبِيلِ كَيْ لَا يَكُونَ دُولَةً بَيْنَ الْأَغْنِيَاء مِنكُمْ وَمَا آتَاكُمُ الرَّسُولُ فَخُذُوهُ وَمَا نَهَاكُمْ عَنْهُ فَانتَهُوا وَاتَّقُوا اللَّهَ إِنَّ اللَّهَ شَدِيدُ الْعِقَابِ “And what Allah restored as (Fai’) to His Messenger from the people of the towns – it is for Allah and for the Messenger and for [his] near relatives and orphans and the [stranded] traveller – so that it will not be a perpetual distribution among the rich from among you. And whatever the Messenger has given you – take; and what he has forbidden you – refrain from. And fear Allah; indeed, Allah is severe in penalty.” [Al-Hashr: 7]

Thus, the booty is not all man’s income of money! In the booty of war and its Fai’ with the Kuffar is a right for the family of Muhammad.

– Confusion between the public property and the private property. As the public property is the one a community would disperse in search for it, such as the salty mountain that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ made it a public property and removed it from private ownership of Abyad bin Hamal. It also includes uncountable (‘udd) minerals such as gold, silver and other minerals that do not deplete like oil and gas, but people can extract minerals that are limited and pay one-fifth to the Bait ul-Mal (State Treasury) of Muslims and not to a central bank! As for water, stones, pellets, gneiss, marble, agate, emeralds, turquoise, and everything that has value from other minerals, there is no fifth (khums) upon them, no matter how much they are, and Zakat is not given on them in any way because zakat is one of the individual acts of worship.

– Then comes the issue of Bani Hashim, because the law is the law of Zakat, and Zakat has been made impermissible to Bani Hashim. «لَا تَحِلُّ الصَّدَقَةُ لِآلِ مُحَمَّدٍ، إِنَّمَا هِيَ أَوْسَاخُ النَّاسِ» “It is not permissible for the family of Muhammad (to accept) sadaqa for they are the impurities of people.” and his saying ﷺ: «أَنَّا لَا تَحِلُّ لَنَا الصَّدَقَةُ» “Sadaqa is not permissible for.” (Narrated by Muslim). Al-Hassan bin Ali took one of the dates of the sadaqa and put it in his mouth, whereupon the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said: «كِخْ كِخْ، ارْمِ بِهَا، أَمَا عَلِمْتَ أَنَّا لَا نَأْكُلُ الصَّدَقَةَ؟». “Leave it, leave it, throw it; don’t you know that we do not eat the sadaqa (charity)?” (Agreed upon).

– There is no legal (Shari’) text from Quran or from Sunnah that allows taking what was extracted from the sea, nor from firewood or from caves. Instead, a fifth of any found ancient treasure “Rikaz” is paid to the Bait ul-Mal of Muslims, and the remaining four-fifths remain for the one who found it. They gave responses that were not from Shariah, as they said, “… as well as clashing with the texts of the Yemeni constitution in force and the Yemeni laws emanating from constitutional institutions.” Where are the Houthis and their Quranic march from applying Islam, or is Islam to them just a collection of money, however it is?! It has been revealed what the Houthis have hidden over the past five years of their denial of taking the fifth from people, and today they are determined to take it as agreed, which reflects their opportunism, greed, and love of money, as if they did not take warning from the previous nations! The Almighty said: أَفَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِبَعْضِ الْكِتَابِ وَتَكْفُرُونَ بِبَعْضٍ “So do you believe in part of the Scripture and disbelieve in part?” [Al-Baqara: 85]. The application of Islam revolutionary and comprehensively in all aspects of life will only be in the second Khilafah Rashidah State (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood that Hizb ut Tahrir works to establish and calls on the people of Yemen, the people of Iman and wisdom to work with it to establish it, the Prophet ﷺ said: «…ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ» “Then there will be Khilafah according to the method of Prophethood.”

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Wednesday, 26th Shawwal 1441 AH

17/06/2020 CE

No: HTY- 1441 / 22