Homosexuality is a Western Agenda, a fruit of Its Democratic System

Following an ongoing campaign in Tanzania being undertaken in various regions by Muslims including Hizb ut Tahrir / Tanzania. We would like to highlight the following:

Firstly, it is a democratic system which serves as the horse through which the notions of ‘personal freedom’ that preaches and advocates Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) agenda and all sorts of evil, becomes dangerous and a threat to the welfare of humanity, and is essentially a kind of new religion that is being forced on us to give up all religious power, to bring a new form of moral decay. That is an indication of the ineffectiveness of the democratic system in serving humanity.

As for supporters of democracy, activists and human rights defenders, rather than receive and preach everything blindly, it is important to understand that democratic system of secular thought which preaches ‘personal freedom’ did not emerge on the basis of the argument, but emerged on the basis of manipulation and nonsensical view after severe struggle between reformists against the clergy on the role of religion, what resulted was to come up with a compromised solution, whereby each side simply to get something, that religious people (priests) will have retained their religion in places worship, while the reformists would enjoyed decisions outside of places of worship in accordance with the requirements of democracy.

Secondly, homosexuality acts are being promoted by Western nations on relying the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. To say that the Human Rights provisions are universal is an outright lie. The only one who has a right to declare things universally is the Creator of the universe and humans, and none of whom that prepared the declaration has ever claimed that quality, rather those who wrote the declaration are long gone (died). That is a clear sign that it is not the universal, because it was made by a few among the creation and not the One who created the world.

Thirdly, LGBTQ agenda vividly indicates the poor state of how developing countries are, lacking real authority of self-determination despite having ‘freedom of flag’. All decisions whether political, economic, and even social as in this case, are in accordance with the wishes of the powers of the capitalist colonizers states that ignore humanity or morality.

Fourthly, campaigns in support of homosexuality humiliate and harm the human and his well being, because he is being used as a matter of experiment. Earlier before, homosexual acts were unacceptable even within the capitalist countries of Europe and other Western nations, but after a massive campaign now it is an acceptable norm. Human nature does not exist for testing. The practice of conducting experiments in human nature is clearly indicative of the disqualifications for human rights, for the human nature is immutable. This has serious consequences for humanity.

Islam looks at a human as being exalted and superior to all other creation, where his basic nature is immutable, and never an experimental matter. This man as a creature has weaknesses, including the limits of his knowledge, advocating his personal interests and is affected by the environment. These weaknesses disqualify that a human being is able to legislate, the efore the sole Creator due to His Mercy carries the responsibility of enacting laws to guide man in every aspect of his life.

[يُرِيدُ اللّهُ أَن يُخَفِّفَ عَنكُمْ وَخُلِقَ الإِنسَانُ ضَعِيفًا]

“And Allah wants to lighten the misery, and man was created weak” [TMQ 4:28]

Masoud Msellem

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Tanzania

Press Release

21 Sha’aban 1444 – Monday, 13th March 2023

NO: 04 / 1444