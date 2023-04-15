Holding of G-20 Meeting in Occupied Kashmir: The Liberation of Occupied Kashmir will not be Achieved through the International Community

It will be Achieved through Jihad by Pakistan’s Armed Forces, Which is Only Possible Under the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood!

Holding of the G-20 meeting in Occupied Kashmir is tantamount to recognition of the Hindu occupation of Kashmir, by the so-called international community and colonialist major powers. In this regard, the statement of condemnation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan is false protest. The time has come to bury the lie that Kashmir can be liberated with the blessings of the world powers and UN resolutions. In the history of the world, nations do not liberate their occupied territories with the help of the so-called international community. Muslims not liberated Azad (Liberated) Kashmir, Afghanistan or other territories through the resolutions of the United Nations. Kashmir can only be liberated through Jihad by Pakistan’s armed forces, which mandates the immediate establishment of Khilafah (Caliphate) in Pakistan.

In the world order of the current secular nation-states, no world power helps another country in charity, unless their interests are tied to that country. In the current situation, the world powers want to support the Hindu State, so it confronts and curtails China and the Islamic resurgence in the region. Therefore, pinning hopes on the international community over the issue of Kashmir confirms the betrayal of the Kashmir cause by the rulers of Pakistan. It must be remembered that the current international community is based on the legacy of the crusaders of Europe. Their hatred of Islam is boiling within their breasts until now, which is confirmed by the repeated blasphemy against the Noble Quran and the Blessed Messenger (saw). It is these American and European crusaders that have sparked and fueled fires in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen and Burma.

O Pakistan’s Armed Forces! These facts are neither new nor unknown. Your leadership knew from the Musharraf era that the “international community” was demanding the surrender of Kashmir. Your leadership gradually surrendered, all the while deceiving you with inflated rhetoric against the Hindu State. This project of treachery was completed during the Bajwa-Imran era. The current government is now piling tons of dirt over the Kashmir issue to bury it for good. If you do not stop this treachery immediately, then it will be too late. It is still not difficult for you to crush the treacherous leadership under your marching feet. Grant Nussrah for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. It will be the Khaleefah (Caliph) of the Muslims who will lead you into Srinagar with takbirs, in answer to the cries of your sisters, forcing the submission of Modi, the butcher of Gujarat. The political and military leadership’s false mask of sincerity towards Pakistan and Islam has fallen. The treachery of your leaders has been confirmed to you. So surge forwards! The Ummah is waiting for your surge. The freed slave of Muhammad (saw), Thawban, narrated from the Messenger of Allah (saw), that he (saw) said, ‏

«عِصَابَتَانِ مِنْ أُمَّتِي أَحْرَزَهُمَا اللَّهُ مِنَ النَّارِ عِصَابَةٌ تَغْزُو الْهِنْدَ وَعِصَابَةٌ تَكُونُ مَعَ عِيسَى ابْنِ مَرْيَمَ عَلَيْهِمَا السَّلاَمُ»

“There will be two groups in my ummah who have been protected by Allah from the Fire, one group will open India and the other group will be with ‘Esa Ibn Maryam.” (Musnad Ahmad, Sunan Al-Nasa’i)

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

23 Ramadan 1444 – Friday, 14th April 2023

No: 32 / 1444