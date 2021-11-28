Hizb ut Tahrir’s Mass Protest to Warn Hebron of the Malicious Plot & Accuses the Palestinian Authority of Complicity

Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine warned of a malicious scheme to strike Hebron by exploiting family disputes and raised tensions and by covering up with clan cover. The Hizb accused the Authority of complicity with these plans by providing cover for the aggressors and shooters and not prosecuting or arresting them despite knowing their identity.

This came in a mass stand organized by the party on the afternoon of Saturday, 20/11/2021 in the heart of the city of Hebron, despite the difficult weather conditions, in which thousands participated, and speeches were delivered representing the party and others for the clans, the mayor of Hebron and the president of the Chamber of Commerce.

In his speech delivered by Dr. Ibrahim Al-Tamimi, a member of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land of Palestine, the party considered that acts of killing, burning, sabotage and intimidation are forbidden acts and are from the ignorant fanaticism.

He stressed, “These works are employed and fueled by larger schemes than clans and their differences, and we say this and mean every letter in it. Therefore, we warn families with the utmost warning against those who exploit feelings of nervousness among family members to push them to violate sanctities and fall into forbidden blood, and make them a vehicle for disasters on the city.” They do not perceive it and do not realize the extent of its danger and the greatness of its malice and wickedness, and we tell families that there are those who use the family cover as a means for them to tear families apart and break their thorns and implement schemes dictated to them, and these exploit in a dirty and ugly way the violations of legitimacy and the crimes that some individuals in families commit to make them follow these plans From where they don’t feel.”

The party accused the Authority of complicity, as it wondered: Are the Palestinian Authority and its security appartusus serious about ending this state of chaos, or do they provide cover for criminals?!

Excerpts of the Activites in Hebron [Khalil ar-Rahman]