Published on 4th March 2023
Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey Mourns Two of its Loyal Shabab Hanafi Salman, Bahauddin Anghai And One of its Sincere Sisters Maqbula Yakar Angay

written by Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey

In the earthquake that we witnessed on Monday, February 6, 2023, two of our loyal Shabab and one of our good sisters remained under the rubble until they surrendered their souls to the Most Merciful, and they are: Hanafi Salman in Kahramanmaraş, Bahauddin Angay in Hatay, and Maqbula Yakar Angay also in Hatay.

(إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ)

“Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will ˹all˺ return.” [Al-Baqarah 2:156]

We ask Allah to bless our brothers with His mercy and to accept them as martyrs in the Hereafter, as the Messenger of Allah (saw) told us. We also ask Him, the Almighty, to grant patience and solace to their families, loved ones and all their relatives.

(إِنَّمَا يُوَفَّى الصَّابِرُونَ أَجْرَهُمْ بِغَيْرِ حِسَابٍ)

“Only those who endure patiently will be given their reward without limit.” [Az-Zumar 39:10]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey

Press Release
27 Rajab 1444 – Saturday, 18th February 2023
No: 10 / 1444
(Translated)

