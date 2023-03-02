Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey Global Khilafah Conference: “The Greatest Disaster of the Century! The Destruction of the Khilafah.”

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey will organize a global conference on the 99th year anniversary of the destruction of the Khilafah (Caliphate) State with a wide participation under the title:
“The Greatest Disaster of the Century.
The Destruction of the Caliphate.”
The conference will present a wide range of speakers to be held in Köklü Değişim Medya, Ankara.
We invite all Muslims to participate in the conference in which its objective is the reminder of the importance of the Khilafah that has been abloished since nearly a century. It can also be followed on our social media sites, Köklü Değişim Medya and Değişim TV.
Friday, 11 Sha’ban 1444 AH – 03 March 2023 CE
Conference Information:
Location: “Köklü Değişim Medya” CONVENTION CENTER
Address: Mithatpaşa Cad. 47 / B Kızılay / ANKARA
Date: Friday, March 03, 2023
Time: 20:00
Speakers:
Ustaadh Mahmut Kar
Head of the Media Office in Wilayah Turkey
Ustaadh Abdullah İmamoğlu
Writer and Specializes in Islamic Issues
Ustaadh Muhammed Emin Yıldırım
Head of Siyer Center
Ustaadh Rokhmat S. Labib
Indonesia
Ustaadh Adnan Khan
Wilayah Pakistan
Sheikh Yousef Makharaza (Abu Hamam)
Blessed Land – Palestine
Ustaadh Nasır Sheikh Abdulhay
Wilayah Syria
Dr. Nasır Ridha
Wilayah Sudan
Ustaadh Aqeel Ebu Usame
Denmark
