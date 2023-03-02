Activism, Europe, Featured, Middle East, Rajab 1444, Rajab Campaigns, Side Feature
Published on 2nd March 2023
Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey Global Khilafah Conference: “The Greatest Disaster of the Century! The Destruction of the Khilafah.”

written by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey will organize a global conference on the 99th year anniversary of the destruction of the Khilafah (Caliphate) State with a wide participation under the title:

“The Greatest Disaster of the Century.

The Destruction of the Caliphate.”

The conference will present a wide range of speakers to be held in Köklü Değişim Medya, Ankara.

We invite all Muslims to participate in the conference in which its objective is the reminder of the importance of the Khilafah that has been abloished since nearly a century. It can also be followed on our social media sites, Köklü Değişim Medya and Değişim TV.

For more information: Click Here

Friday, 11 Sha’ban 1444 AH – 03 March 2023 CE

Watch the Conference live

2023 03 03 TR HLFT Konferans Banner

Conference Information:

Location: “Köklü Değişim Medya” CONVENTION CENTER

Address:  Mithatpaşa Cad. 47 / B Kızılay / ANKARA

Date: Friday, March 03, 2023

Time: 20:00

 Speakers:

Ustaadh Mahmut Kar
Head of the Media Office in Wilayah Turkey

Ustaadh Abdullah İmamoğlu
Writer and Specializes in Islamic Issues

Ustaadh Muhammed Emin Yıldırım
Head of Siyer Center

Ustaadh Rokhmat S. Labib
Indonesia

Ustaadh Adnan Khan
Wilayah Pakistan

Sheikh Yousef Makharaza (Abu Hamam)
Blessed Land – Palestine

Ustaadh Nasır Sheikh Abdulhay
Wilayah Syria

Dr. Nasır Ridha
Wilayah Sudan

Ustaadh Aqeel Ebu Usame
Denmark

Watch the live coverage through the TV channel

Değişim TV

Watch the live coverage through Değişim TV

(Köklü Değişim Medya)

2023 03 03 TR HLFT Konferans Poster EN

