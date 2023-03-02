Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey Global Khilafah Conference: “The Greatest Disaster of the Century! The Destruction of the Khilafah.”

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey will organize a global conference on the 99th year anniversary of the destruction of the Khilafah (Caliphate) State with a wide participation under the title:

“The Greatest Disaster of the Century.

The Destruction of the Caliphate.”

The conference will present a wide range of speakers to be held in Köklü Değişim Medya, Ankara.

We invite all Muslims to participate in the conference in which its objective is the reminder of the importance of the Khilafah that has been abloished since nearly a century. It can also be followed on our social media sites, Köklü Değişim Medya and Değişim TV.

Friday, 11 Sha’ban 1444 AH – 03 March 2023 CE

Watch the Conference live

Conference Information:

Location: “Köklü Değişim Medya” CONVENTION CENTER

Address: Mithatpaşa Cad. 47 / B Kızılay / ANKARA

Date: Friday, March 03, 2023

Time: 20:00

Speakers:

Ustaadh Mahmut Kar

Head of the Media Office in Wilayah Turkey

Ustaadh Abdullah İmamoğlu

Writer and Specializes in Islamic Issues

Ustaadh Muhammed Emin Yıldırım

Head of Siyer Center

Ustaadh Rokhmat S. Labib

Indonesia

Ustaadh Adnan Khan

Wilayah Pakistan

Sheikh Yousef Makharaza (Abu Hamam)

Blessed Land – Palestine

Ustaadh Nasır Sheikh Abdulhay

Wilayah Syria

Dr. Nasır Ridha

Wilayah Sudan

Ustaadh Aqeel Ebu Usame

Denmark

