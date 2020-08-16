Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah Syria Campaign: “NO to the Crime of the Political Solution! YES to Toppling the Regime and Establishing the Khilafah!”

The Kaffir West, led by the United States of America, has been plotting against the “revolution” of Ash-Sham and its people over the past nine years, and in that it has used all means and methods to attack the people of Ash-Sham and drive them to the massacre of the so-called “political solution.” This solution consecrates the Kaffir West’s colonization of Ash-Sham (the Levant) at all levels: political, economic and even cultural, by replacing one client with another in the best of cases, which means eliminating their movements and recreating the secular system that separates Islam from life anew, causing all the sacrifices of the people of Ash-Sham to go to waste in this life without realizing what the people of Ash-Sham were seeking… to topple the criminal regime with all its pillars and symbols, and establish the rule of Islam in its place.

The unbelieving West knows very well that the power of Muslims lies in the birth of a new political system, with the Islamic doctrine as the basis. It realizes that the establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood which the Messenger of Allah ﷺ gave its promised glad tidings will pose a grave threat to the West. It will uproot its influence, not only from Ash-Sham but from all Muslim countries, and will pursue the Kaffir West in its own territory, carrying Islam as a message of guidance and light for all humanity.

How can the disbelieving West and its apparatuses not fight the “revolution” of the Sham?! It was the one who worked relentlessly for centuries to eliminate the Khilafah state that united all Muslims. The Khilafah was the bulwark of Islam and Muslims, and therefore the Kaffir West was keen in most of their conferences concerning the Levant for the secularism and patriotism of the state to ensure the separation of Islam from the state and society and to preserve the criminal agent-client regimes.

The Kaffir West has set up a committee to draft a secular constitution, whose members are chosen by them to ensure a constitution tailored to size. That preserves his interests, achieves his goals, and consecrates subordination to him, and this alone is what pleases him, and angers the Lord of the worlds, and there is no greater crime or sin than that. Allah Almighty says, وَلَنْ تَرْضَى عَنْكَ الْيَهُودُ وَلَا النَّصَارَى حَتَّى تَتَّبِعَ مِلَّتَهُمْ قُلْ إِنَّ هُدَى اللَّهِ هُوَ الْهُدَى وَلَئِنِ اتَّبَعْتَ أَهْوَاءَهُمْ بَعْدَ الَّذِي جَاءَكَ مِنَ الْعِلْمِ مَا لَكَ مِنَ اللَّهِ مِنْ وَلِيٍّ وَلَا نَصِيرٍ “And never will the Jews or the Christians approve of you until you follow their religion. Say, “Indeed, the guidance of Allah is the [only] guidance.” If you were to follow their desires after what has come to you of knowledge, you would have against Allah no protector or helper” [Al-Baqara: 120].

Therefore we in Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Syria announce the launch of the campaign entitled:

“NO to the Crime of the Political Solution! YES to Toppling the Regime and Establishing the Khilafah!”

By this campaign, we are trying to shed light on this crime and its implications, and to warn our people and brothers and sisters against accepting this solution and being silent on it.

We call on all sincere brothers and our people, so that the sacrifices of the people of Ash-Sham are not lost in the corridors of international conspiracies, to work hard to prevent this heinous crime which will bring the people of the Sham back to the yoke of slavery, domination, injustice and oppression once again. If the disbelieving West, with America at its head, carries the banner of fighting Islam and Muslims, how will the results of its alleged solutions be? Allah (swt) says: مَا يَوَدُّ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا مِنْ أَهْلِ الْكِتَابِ وَلَا الْمُشْرِكِينَ أَنْ يُنَزَّلَ عَلَيْكُمْ مِنْ خَيْرٍ مِنْ رَبِّكُمْ وَاللَّهُ يَخْتَصُّ بِرَحْمَتِهِ مَنْ يَشَاءُ وَاللَّهُ ذُو الْفَضْلِ الْعَظِيمِ “Neither those who disbelieve from the People of the Scripture nor the polytheists wish that any good should be sent down to you from your Lord. But Allah selects for His mercy whom He wills, and Allah is the possessor of great bounty” [Al-Baqara: 105].

Beware of your enemy. Reject his solutions; and side with your Ummah. Show your goodness to Allah (swt). Be sincere to Him, He (swt) will fulfill His promise to you of victory and empowerment. And trust in that, it will definitely be fulfilled.

Campaign hashtag:

#لا_لجريمة_الحل_السياسي

#نعم_لإسقاط_النظام_وإقامة_الخلافة

Ahmad Abdul Wahhab

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

Thursday, 23rd Dhul Hijjah 1441 AH

13/08/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 08