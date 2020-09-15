Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah Sudan Protest Against the Separation of Religion from the State in the Constitution

In a great scene that pleased every Muslim who is protective of his religion and belief, and enrages the disbelievers and their agents, Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah Sudan carried out a picket in front of the Council of Ministers in Khartoum, today, Wednesday, 21 Muharram 1442 AH corresponding to 09/09/2020 CE, protesting the stipulation for the separation of religion from the state in the constitution. The party’s Shabab and its supporters raised huge banners and medium-sized posters hundreds of meters long in front of the Cabinet Building. The writing on the banners included the following:

وَمَنْ لَمْ يَحْكُمْ بِمَا أَنْزَلَ اللَّهُ فَأُولَئِكَ هُمُ الْكَافِرُونَ “And whoever does not judge by what Allah has revealed – then it is those who are the disbelievers” . Work to establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood.

. Work to establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood. The war on terrorism carried out by the rulers is intended to dry up life from what remains of the Sharia rulings. Let us turn the tables on the agents and their masters.

Life is not based on Islam, and the transitional government seeks to eliminate some of the sharia provisions that exist in people’s lives.

For the benefit of whom do you want to stipulate the separation of religion from state in the constitution?! Establish the Khilafah to abort the project of the Kafir West.

O Muslims, work to establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate). This is a great obligation (Fardh).

Under the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate), the Islamic Aqeedah (doctrine) is the basis of the state …

And other powerful influential phrases.

A delegation from the Hizb under the leadership of the official spokesman, his assistant, and the engineer, Ahmed Jaafar – a member of Hizb ut Tahrir, also met with the representative of the Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok. The delegation delivered a clear message that we are Muslims, and we will only accept the arbitration of Islam in its state, Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, and we reject any talk on the separation of religion from the state; the doctrine of the disbelieving colonists. The representative of the Council of Ministers praised the Hizb, and said that he knew many of Hizb’s Shabab who he met in the prisons of the former regime, appreciating this stance, which he described as civilized, and he committed to delivering the Hizb’s message in full to Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, who was not present at that time.

The spokesman also delivered a speech before the Council of Ministers, in which he spoke about the same context. The assistant spokesman also delivered a speech, and Dr. Saad Ahmed Saad, a member of the Sudan Scholars Association, participated with a speech before him. Also participated in the speech Ustadh Hassan Abdel Hamid – Political Secretary of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Wednesday, 21th Muharram 1442 AH

09/09/2020 CE

No: HTS 1442 / 10