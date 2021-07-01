Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan: Press Report 20/06/2021

A continuation of the public events held by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in the various regions and districts of the country to create an aware public opinion of the provisions of Islam and its solutions related to the miserable conditions and the difficult living conditions that people suffer from as a result of following the policies of the colonial Kuffar and the subjugation to the proscriptions of the International Monetary Fund.

On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan – Umbada locality held a political speech entitled: “The Economic Crisis in the Country: Causes and Solutions” by Ustaadh Muzmil Sadeeq (Abu Azam).

Under the title “Paris Conference is an example of the loss of Muslim wealth under the name of investment”, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held their weekly address in Gedaref city, on Thursday, May 27, 2021, next to the position of the Maidan Rowena the King, and Engineer Al-Bashir Ahmed Al-Bashir addressed the attendees, revealing the truth of the conferences that are said It is about supporting poor countries that are heavily indebted. Under this title: “Democracy is the inheritance of the Kuffar and the Khilafah is the legacy of prophethood,” the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held a political address in Kosti locality on Friday, May 28, 2021 in Rabak Market, the intersection of the railway with 50th Street, in which Ustaadh Musa Abkar spoke, explaining the contradiction of democracy with human instinct as a result of the separation of religion from the state and life.

In continuation of the theme of the Paris Conference, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan – Madani locality held at the bus stop in Souk Al Kabeer on Tuesday, 1st June 2021, they held a public address under the title: “The Paris Conference is Empowerment of the Kaffir Colonizer to Loot the Wealth of the Ummah”, in which Br. Ali Sowar spoke, explaining the government has pinned all its hopes on this conference to solve its economic problem.

The Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan – Khartoum locality also held a political address on Monday, June 7, 2021 in Jackson Square, under the title: “The Truth of Peace Negotiations in Juba.” Eng. Ahmed Jaafar addressed the audience about the reality of the current negotiations between the delegation, the government and the popular movement in the northern sector, and made it clear that the main objective of these negotiations is to remove Islam from people’s lives through the idea of secularism.

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan – Madani locality held a public address at the bus stop in Souk al-Kabeer under the title: “The Caliphate State takes gold and silver coins, and the dollar has no value.” There will be gold and silver, there will be stability in the prices of goods, services and trade exchange, and there will be no room for theft of efforts and forgery.

Under the title: “Peace Agreements, More Surrender and anti-Islam,” the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan – Gedaref city held a political address on Thursday, June 10, 2021, Maysara Yahya Muhammad Nour addressed the audience, explaining that the government is moving forward in implementing the plans of the Kaffir West by responding to armed movements by including the right to self-determination, which is a continuation of tearing the country apart in the footsteps of the previous Salvation Government.

The political address to the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in Kosti locality was titled: “The Caliphate is a state of patronage, not a state of levy,” on Friday, June 11, 2021 in Ribik Market, the railway intersection with 50th Street, in which Ustaadh Abd al-Majid Othman Ibrahim spoke, who explained how taking care of people’s affairs by the Caliphate State since the time of the Prophet (saw) through the Rightly-Guided Caliphs.

In the context of the recent increases in fuel prices, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in Madani locality held a public address at the bus stop in the Great Market on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 the title: “The Transitional Government doubles fuel prices and goes far in impoverishing its people by the instructions of its masters,” in which Abdulaziz explained that the transitional government implements the instructions of the International Monetary Fund and does not care about the hardship of living resulting from the increase in fuel prices.

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held a political address in the locality of Omdurman West in Libya, addressing a policy entitled: “Secularism is the banishment of Islam and the fragmentation of what remains of Sudan”, in which Ustaadh Ahmed Abkar spoke, who started his speech with a historical introduction on the application of Islam in Islamic country until the unraveling with the implementation of secularism.

In the same context, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held a political address in Dekhainat locality, south of Khartoum, on Thursday, June 17, 2021, which was titled: “Increasing fuel prices… Causes and the radical solution”, in which Al-Fateh Abdullah, who enumerated the reasons for the fuel price increases, including the floating of the pound and the lifting of subsidies on commodities in response to and subject to the conditions of the International Monetary Fund.

In another direction, steadfastness on the principle and sincerity in the march and sensing the great responsibility, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held its monthly forum in Gedaref on Friday, June 19, 2021 at the party’s office in Gedaref, which was titled: “The struggle of American generals and the civilians of Europe and the loss of the people of Sudan.” The first paper was presented by Maysara Yahya Muhammad Nour, in which he recounted the reality of the European-American conflict over the country embodied in the parties to the government, each according to his employment.

In the second paper, Mr. Billa Mahmoud detailed the legal ruling with what the rulers of Sudan do, both civil and military, and he clarified the inviolability of being loyal to the Kuffar and enabling them from the wealth of Muslims, and he assured the attendees that the one who preserves their wealth and protects them from the domination of capitalist countries is the second rightly-guided Caliphate state on the method of Prophethood.

Delegate to the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

in Wilayah Sudan