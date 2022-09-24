Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah Sudan: Press Report 19/09/2022

A continuation of the public events held by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in the various districts and regions of the country to create an informed public opinion of the provisions of Islam and its solutions related to the various systems of life, which dealt with the crisis of governance and the initiatives proposed to solve it, and the disasters of torrents and rains that swept the various regions of the country…

The Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan set up in universities a corner for dialogue and discussion at Al-Neelain University, Faculty of Economic Studies, entitled: “The Good Grandfather Initiative and Riding the Wave”, on August 8, 2022, in which Professor Al-Fateh Abdullah, who started his talk about the initiative, which is the seventh after the coup of Al-Burhan, spoke on October 25, the Umma Party initiative, the Volcker Initiative, the African Union, the governmental body (IGAD), the university professors initiative, and others from the state of South Sudan, all of which call for a political settlement and quotas between the quarrelsome and the result is zero in the solution. He indicated that Hizb ut Tahrir had prepared a draft Islamic constitution consisting of 191 articles drawn from the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Messenger (saw). He clarified the form of governance and the organs of the Khilafah state in governance, administration, economic system and other systems of life.

Under the title: “The Struggle for Power in Sudan”, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held a political address in Omdurman West locality in Souk Libya on August 8, 2022 where Ustaadh Ishaq Muhammad explained the situation of Muslims in the Islamic world after the revolutions of the Arab Spring in which people demanded change, but were disappointed and did not bring about real change, and our country Sudan is the best witness to that. He stated that all the initiatives launched will not solve the problem because there is no differentiation between power and authority, as the sultan of the nation chooses who governs it by Sharia and religion, and so we address Muslims by referring to the Quran and arbitrating its Sharia through his state, the second Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood.

In front of a large presence and a wonderful performance, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan set up a corner for dialogue and discussion in universities entitled: “The Round Table Conference and the Experimentation of the Experienced, So What is the Solution?” at Al-Neelain University, Faculty of Commerce, on August 18, 2022, in which Engineer Basil Mustafa addressed the reality of the initiatives under which the Round Table Conference was held in the Friendship Hall on Saturday and Sunday, August 13-14, and indicated that they did not provide solutions to people’s problems; rather, it is for the sake of appeasement and the division of power and wealth among the quarrelsome. As for the second speaker, Ust. Al-Fateh Abdullah started his talk about the fact that these dialogues and initiatives that are not based on Islam are invalid from the point of view of Sharia, and that they are forbidden by Sharia. Then he explained the solution to the political crisis in the country; it is a constitutional crisis.

The Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan set up a public discussion point in the universities in the Central Interior (Khartoum) on the evening of August 21, 2022, where the Shabab explained the Islamic ideas that address the problems of life under the Rightly Guided Caliphate on the method of the Prophethood, and there was support for the party’s ideas from the young attendees and they expressed their desire to communicate with the party’s youth. It was a wonderful talking point.

The Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan also set up a corner for dialogue and discussion at Al-Neelain University, Faculty of Economic and Social Studies on August 22, 2022, entitled: “Floods and rain are a blessing that turned into a curse,” in which Ustaadh Munther Abdel Raouf spoke about how rains form and their importance with regard to life and people, and that the autumn season is fixed, the basic principle is that there should be preparation for it. He mentioned the areas affected by the rain, the number of dead and the houses damaged in the affected provinces. Meanwhile the government’s position towards this disaster is negative, as it watches events because it is a taxation state and not a welfare state. As a result of the government’s neglect, rain has become a curse rather than a blessing from which people can benefit. As for the second speaker, journalist Mahmoud Muhammad, who started his speech with verses from the Holy Qur’an, explaining the importance of water, especially rain, and that it is a blessing from Allah for life., yet this blessing needs infrastructure and organization to be utilized properly.

In the midst of a distinguished presence and a wonderful performance, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held a forum in the universities entitled: “The Outcomes of the Round Table Conference and Experimentation of the Experienced, What is the Solution?”, in the Central Interior at the University of Khartoum, on August 29, 2022, in which the Khateeb of the Al-Noor Mosque in Riyadh, Ustaadh Nasser Ridha (Abu Ridha), Head of the Central Communications Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Wilayah of Sudan, who spoke smoothly as usual with the students on points and axes in which he clarified the outcomes achieved through dialogue in the Friendship Hall on Saturday and Sunday 13-14 August, which did not bring anything new and did not It is based on Islam, although its owner is based on the Islamic trend. He also explained that the Muslim’s standard in life is the halal and haram, and not satisfaction, as is happening now in the political struggle, and he said that the Khilafah State is a serious effort and not theoretical, which is that direct elections are held in order for people to elect a caliph of Muslims to establish Sharia and religion.

Under this title: “Reducing the burden, its consequences and optimal solutions”, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held a political address in Omdurman West on August 30, 2022, Ust. Babiker Mahdi began his speech with verses from Surat Al Mutaffifin, defined Al Mutaffif, who is each of takes his right in full yet gives the right of others deficient and incomplete. The trader, the maker, the farmer, the ruler, the employee, the soldier, and everyone who assumes a private or public responsibility and does not fulfill his right includes the merchant, the maker, the farmer, and he is a valley in Hell.

The Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan set up in universities a corner for dialogue and discussion entitled: “CEDAW is a destroyer of the social system, and only the Caliphate State can stop it.” On September 4, 2022, Dr. Muhammad Abdul Rahman started his speech stating that the CEDAW agreement is a result of Western civilization that works to destroy societies with their man-made laws and regulations, such as eliminating all forms of discrimination against women as CEDAW does. He mentioned several articles and indicated their violation of Islam and human nature.

“Under the Khilafah, torrents and floods will not terrify people” under this title, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held its periodic forum in the city of El Obeid on Saturday, September 10, 2022, in which Imam Muhammad Ibrahim spoke, and his paper came under the title: “Floods and floods are a blessing and under order.” The capitalist has become a curse,” he said, noting that Sudan, in the north, south, west and east, was affected by torrential rains and floods, and the government was unable to provide any solutions before and during the fall.

In the midst of good attendance and excellent interaction, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan set up in the universities a corner for dialogue and discussion entitled: “The Call of Hizb ut Tahrir”, on September 15, 2022, at Sudan University of Science and Technology, West Wing, in which Ust. Mahmoud Muhammad began his speech by introducing Hizb ut Tahrir and its inception, and that it is a political party whose principle is Islam and whose goal is to resume Islamic life by establishing the Rightly-Guided Caliphate, and it was established in response to the command of Allah.

Under the title: “The Security and Strategic Vacuum in Sudan,” the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan at the Omdurman Gharb locality, held a political address in Libya’s market on September 14, 2022, in which Ust. Abu Musab Babiker al-Mahdi spoke that the political vacuum means deterioration and collapse in all aspects of life, i.e. the state’s inability to provide health, security, economic and social services, and only the great system of Islam represented in the Rightly-guided Caliphate State on the method of the Prophethood can fill this void. From the Book and the Sunnah to be applied by the returning Caliphate State soon, Inshallah.

