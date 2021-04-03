Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Syria Presents its Third Political Paper With the Entry of the Tenth Anniversary of Ash-Sham’s Revolution

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Syria presented its third political paper with the advent of the centenary of the demolition of the Khilafah (Caliphate) by the criminal Mustafa Kamal, and upon entering into the tenth anniversary of the start of Ash-Sham’s Revolution under the title: “A Reading of the Reality of the Revolution: Diagnosis and Solution.” We ask Allah (swt) that it is well received with attending ears and aware minds. After Ash-Sham’s Revolution reached a critical stage and a dangerous turning point, the party explained the conspiracy that America has woven its threads and was carried out by its subordinate and rented states, which the faction leaders surrendered to and followed its path. The party explained the reality of the conflict and its continuity and its types, and showed in it the methods and means used to eliminate this is an orphaned revolution.

In it, it also presented its reading of the reality of the revolution, and what resulted from the actions undertaken by the subordinate countries to America and the rented countries in terms of dismembering the revolution, splitting its people, and distributing them to four regions, different from each other in form, but similar to the extent of identical content and political subordination.

Explaining the reasons that prompted the international community to practice all criminal methods; from siege and restrictions on all levels under the criminality of the factions’ security forces, the looting of the crossing makers, the abuse of human dignity, the silencing of the free,

Giving the legitimacy by the legitimate authority to the crimes of the leaders, and making the people occupied with seeking housing and searching for livelihoods, while waiting for the relief basket in the country that has turned into a large camp whose inhabitants are not protect from the heat in summer or cold in winter.

And in the paper, the party indicated what are things that must be equipped with to be guarded against the impact of this fierce American attack, and what we must do at this critical stage, as well as the practical steps that we must take to bring about the desired shift in this revolution and bring it back to its correct destination, and what are the greatest damages resulting from the huge efforts made by the West to tamper with the minds of the sons of the Ummah, and what are the essential matters for the people to have when making the change …

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Syria concluded its third political paper by saying: “We in Hizb ut Tahrir extend our hand to the revolutionary sons of our Ummah in Ash-Sham, and we invite them to work with us to restore the usurped revolution’s decision making, and redirect it to its right destination, and direct it towards overthrowing the regime and establishing the Khilafah (Caliphate). And we preserve our rights, restore our glory and achieve our interest in this world and the Hereafter.

[وَيُرِيدُ اللَّهُ أَنْ يُحِقَّ الْحَقَّ بِكَلِمَاتِهِ وَيَقْطَعَ دَابِرَ الْكَافِرِينَ * لِيُحِقَّ الْحَقَّ وَيُبْطِلَ الْبَاطِلَ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْمُجْرِمُونَ]

“But Allah intended to establish the truth by His words and to eliminate the disbelievers * That He should establish the truth and abolish falsehood, even if the criminals disliked it.” [Al-Anfal: 7-8]”

Ahmad Abdul Wahhab

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

Press Release

14 Sha’aban 1442 – Saturday, 27th March 2021

No: 12 / 1442

(Translated)