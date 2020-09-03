Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah of Sudan Organizes a Picket in Protest Against the US Secretary of State’s Visit to Sudan

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan organized a picket today, Tuesday, 6 Muharram 1442 AH corresponding to 25/8/2020 CE in the heart of the capital Khartoum, meters away from the Republican Palace, to reject the visit by the US Secretary of State, Pompeo. The party’s members held placards with the following messages written on them:

Shame on you, rulers, to shake hands with Pompeo’s hand that is dripping with the blood of your Muslim brothers. No to betraying the Ummah by the normalization (of relations) with the entity of Jews. The entity of the Jews should be met only by the sword, and all the treacherous agreements and puppet rulers (should go) to the dustbin of history. The Transitional Government, Pompeo, and the Jewish entity: فَتَرَى الَّذِينَ فِي قُلُوبِهِم مَّرَضٌ يُسَارِعُونَ فِيهِمْ يَقُولُونَ نَخْشَى أَن تُصِيبَنَا دَائِرَةٌ فَعَسَى اللَّهُ أَن يَأْتِيَ بِالْفَتْحِ أَوْ أَمْرٍ مِّنْ عِندِهِ فَيُصْبِحُوا عَلَى مَا أَسَرُّوا فِي أَنفُسِهِمْ نَادِمِينَ “So you see those in whose hearts is disease hastening into [association with] them, saying, “We are afraid a misfortune may strike us.” But perhaps Allah will bring conquest or a decision from Him, and they will become, over what they have been concealing within themselves, regretful” [Al-Ma’ida: 52] The Transitional Government and all the agent rulers of the Muslims, whenever they have finished from a treachery, they set up another, and only the Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) will stop that. Palestine is a blessed Islamic land; all Muslims must strive to liberate it by establishing the Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate). The Two-State Solution and the Deal of the Century are treacherous projects that are implemented by the agent rulers of the Muslims, and Muslims are not allowed to remain silent on their betrayal. O people of Sudan, do not become sinful by allowing the Transitional Government to follow the path of betrayal by normalizing relations with the Jewish entity. The normalization of the agent rulers with the Jewish entity is the normalization of the servant with his master, and the Islamic Ummah is innocent of it. The Blessed Land Palestine is on a date with liberation, under the shadow of the Muslim Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) State on the method of Prophethood. Stop Pompeo! You are not welcome, you are drowning in the blood of Muslims, a broker selling their land to the Jewish entity, for you and them is nothing but the sword.

Ustath Muhammad Jami’ (Abu Ayman), Assistant Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, gave a speech during the picket in which he clarified the purpose of the picket, and said that the rulers of Sudan or other Muslim rulers would not have dared to commit such treason and great crime against Islam if the Islamic state, the Khilafah Rashida (the rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, was present implementing Islam and establishing its rule. Abu Ayman clarified that with the loss of the Khilafah (Caliphate), the Ummah was controlled by rulers, agent to the colonizer who would submit to its conspiracies and implement its agenda; one of them is the normalization of relations with the usurping Jewish entity, despite the fact that the Jewish entity is still usurping the Masra land (location of Al-Isra), it is spreading corruption and corrupting. Abu Ayman urged the Ummah to take the Shariah position that rejects the crime and betrayal of normalization (with the Jewish state), and work to establish the Khilafah (Caliphate) that would end these crimes and stop these shameful attitudes.

People gathered around the picket, and passers-by interacted with their vehicles with takbeer and raising their hands in support.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Tuesday, 06th Muharram 1442 AH

25/08/2020 CE

No: HTS 1442 / 04