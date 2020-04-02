Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah of Sudan Distributes to People Copies of the Speech of the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir

The Eminent Scholar Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah on the 99th Anniversary of the Destruction of the Khilafah

On Monday 28 Rajab 1441 AH, corresponding to 23/3/2020 CE, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan distributed copies of the speech made by the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, the eminent scholar Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, may Allah protect him and bring goodness on his hands. The party distributed it widely in the capital cities and the various regions of Sudan, reminding the Ummah of the painful event that occurred on this date 99 years ago, specifically on 28 Rajab 1342 AH.

The Ameer of the party addressed his speech to the Muslim Ummah in general, to the members of Hizb ut Tahrir in particular, and to the guests of his page on the worldwide web, reminding the Ummah of what the criminal of this era, Mustafa Kemal, did to abolish the Khilafah (Caliphate), and thus canceling the ruling of what Allah has revealed. This act was thus considered an outright Kufr, its perpetrators deserving fighting them with the sword, and required the Ummah’s full sacrifice, but it – the Ummah – did not fulfill its duty towards this criminal! Thereafter, the Ummah’s history darkened, and the Ummah, who was feared for its truthfulness and justice when it had a Khilafah, has today been ripped into more than fifty pieces dominated by those who have no mercy on it and do not look after its affairs, and Ruwaybidat who are subservient to the Kuffar and submissive to the colonialists are now ruling over the it.

Then the Ameer, may Allah preserve and protect him, explained that the Khilafah is the Ummah’s vital issue, and that it is a great obligation, providing conclusive evidence for this obligation, and how the Companions, may Allah be pleased with them, unanimously agreed that it is not permissible for Muslims to be free from a caliph for more than three days with their nights, yet many threes have passed us, wala hawla wala quwata illa billah. However, he reminded people that we do not despair of Allah’s mercy because, إِنَّهُ لاَ يَيْأَسُ مِن رَّوْحِ اللّهِ إِلاَّ الْقَوْمُ الْكَافِرُونَ “Verily, none but people who deny the truth can ever lose hope of God’s life-giving mercy” [Yusuf:87], and Allah (swt) has promised the believers succession on Earth, just as the beloved Messenger ﷺ gave the glad tidings of the return of the Khilafah on the method of Prophethood after the era of oppressive ruling. In his speech, the Ameer also praised Allah Almighty for honoring this Ummah with the establishment of Hizb ut Tahrir, devoting itself to the serious and sincere work of resuming the Islamic way of life by establishing the second righteous Khilafah on the method of Prophethood.

At the end of his talk, the party’s eminent scholar, Sheikh Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah mentioned that the obligation of the Khilafah is not only incumbent on the members of Hizb ut Tahrir, but on every capable Muslim; asking for support from Muslims and support from the armies of Muslims to restore the biography of the Ansar when they supported the Deen of Allah, so Allah made them equal to the Muhajireen, praised them and was pleased with them in His Book.

إبراهيم عثمان (أبوخليل)

And in the conclusion of his talk, the Ameer, may Allah preserve and protect him, said: the reward for those who support the work to establish the Khilafah before its establishment is much greater than supporting the Khilafah after its establishment, لَا يَسْتَوِي مِنْكُمْ مَنْ أَنْفَقَ مِنْ قَبْلِ الْفَتْحِ وَقَاتَلَ أُولَئِكَ أَعْظَمُ دَرَجَةً مِنَ الَّذِينَ أَنْفَقُوا مِنْ بَعْدُ وَقَاتَلُوا وَكُلّاً وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الْحُسْنَى وَاللَّهُ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ خَبِيرٌ “Those who spent and fought before the victory are not upon a level (with the rest of you). Such are greater in rank than those who spent and fought afterwards. Unto each hath Allah promised good. And Allah is Informed of what ye do.” [Al-Hadid:10]. And we ask Allah (swt) to make this 99th anniversary a prelusion to the great victory of Allah before the 100th anniversary of the destruction of Khilafah, hence, the righteous Khilafah shines over the world once again, وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللَّهِ يَنْصُرُ مَنْ يَشَاءُ وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الرَّحِيمُ “On that Day shall the Believers rejoice * In Allah’s help to victory. He helps to victory whom He will. He is the Mighty, the Merciful.” [Ar-Rum:4-5]

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Tuesday, 29th Rajab 1441 AH

24/03/2020 CE

No: HTS 1441 / 41