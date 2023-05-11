Hizb ut Tahrir / Uzbekistan Concludes a Campaign“No to the incomplete constitution of man! Yes, to the constitution based on the Qur’an and Sunnah”

Hizb ut Tahrir / Uzbekistan concluded its campaign under the slogan: “No to the incomplete constitution of man! Yes to the constitution based on the Qur’an and Sunnah,” which was organized on the occasion of the referendum on the new constitution of Uzbekistan that was organized on 30th of April. By the grace of Allah the Almighty, this campaign, which was mainly organized on social media, was successful, as it made it clear via articles, videos and short posts that the Muslims of our country should never adopt this constitution of democratic Kufr because it is completely contrary to Islam and its rulings. Also highlighted is the fact that this referendum is a charade to extend the term of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The campaign was opposed by one of the “Scholars!” who could not comprehend these facts and he always justifies the anti-Islamic policy pursued by the regime in Uzbekistan. He claimed that this campaign organized by the party is spreading discord among the Muslims of our country! He is one of those who bear the greatest responsibility, like scholars, for guiding Muslims, but he walked the path of betrayal and humiliated himself by slandering this party that adheres to the way of the Messenger of Allah, may Allah’s prayers and peace be upon him. He even committed a heinous crime by claiming that the Companions were democrats, in order to justify the regime’s policies! The party called on him to fear Allah, to stop betraying the rights of Muslims, and to abandon cheap trade by selling this world and the Hereafter with the world of these traitorous rulers.

And we pray to Allah the Almighty, asking that the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) be declared upon the method of the Prophethood, which will restore the Islamic Ummah to splendour, glory, and strength in the near future. And we pray to Allah the Almighty to preserve and support the party that works day and night for the sake of establishing the Khilafah.

[وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللَّهِ يَنْصُرُ مَنْ يَشَاءُ وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الرَّحِيمُ]

“And on that day the believers will rejoice * at the victory willed by Allah. He gives victory to whoever He wills. For He is the Almighty, Most Merciful.” [TMQ Ar-Rum 4-5]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Uzbekistan

Press Release

13 Shawwal 1444 – Wednesday, 3rd May 2023

No: 11 / 1444

(Translated)