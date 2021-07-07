Hizb ut Tahrir / Tanzania Visits Pakistan High Commission Demanding End of Forced Disappearance of Naveed Butt 

Following the ongoing global campaign regarding the abduction of Naveed Butt, spokesman for Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan who was abducted by the Pakistani intelligence agency more than 9 years ago.

Yesterday, 29 June 2021, Hizb ut Tahrir / Tanzania sent a delegation headed by Masoud Msellem, Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir / Tanzania, accompanied with Said Bitomwa, member of Media Office to Pakistan High Commission at Dar es-Salaam to deliver Hizb ut Tahrir’s official statement entitled: “A Call to End the Forced Disappearance of Naveed Butt in Pakistan” that demands the immediate release of the arbitrarily and criminally abducted engineer, Naveed Butt who was abducted on 11th of May 2012 in broad daylight in the presence of his children. Up until today his family remains in the dark as to where he is held.

After security clearance at High Commission Office, the delegation met with Mr. Nafees Wahab, the High Commission Administrative Officer, where they introduced themselves, informed him of the delegation’s objective, who then in a very cooperative manner took all delegation’s documents, checked them and requested the delegation to patiently remain seated so that he could arrange a meeting with his senior.

The delegation met with Mr. Azam Bihan, a deputy High Commissioner, spoke with him on issue of Naveed’s abduction and demanded an end of his forced disappearance. Whereby Mr. Bihan’s response was that as Pakistani representative in Tanzania, he has received the delegation’s message and will deliver it to his government, should he receive any response on the issue, he would contact the delegation via their contacts.

It is high time for all sincere members within the Pakistani authorities and all other channels of influence to take their responsibility by exposing this shameful issue and stand firm with Islam and justice; against the oppression and injustice of the thuggish and puppet rulers and their Western masters and to release Naveed Butt to his family after years of pain and confinement.

Masoud Msellem

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Tanzania

Press Release

19 Dhu al-Qi’dah 1442 – Wednesday, 30th June 2021

No: 09 / 1442